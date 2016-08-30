Police calls

1231 Neubrecht Road, Lima — The owner of Red Carpet Inn reported Thursday someone broke into a Pepsi machine and stole money.

200 block of South Roberts Street, Lima — A man reported Thursday someone kicked open the door to his garage.

2400 Harding Highway, Lima — An employee of Wal-Mart reported Wednesday four people stole more than $8,000 in gift cards by deceiving the cashier.

1900 block of East Elm Street, Lima — A man reported Thursday someone broke into his trailer and stole items.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column, but are identified through published court dispositions. This column is only a sample of available reports.