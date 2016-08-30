Education Roundup

Lima City Schools not in session Friday or Monday

LIMA — Lima City Schools will not be in session Friday. A districtwide training for staff is taking place. School will also be out on Monday in observance of Labor Day.

School resumes Tuesday.

Yant receives Dominion Scholarship

CLEVELAND — Jared Yant is one of six winners of the Dominion Memorial Scholarships Program.

He is the son of former Ottawa resident, Scott and Laurie Yant. He will receive up to $5,000 for the 2016-17 academic year. The scholarship is renewable for an additional three years.

These scholarship funds were established in the memory of Matthew Gregory Gwaltney, Rachael Elizabeth Hill and Nicole Regina White, three students with close ties to Dominion who were slain in the April 16, 2007, shootings at Virginia Tech. The scholarships are awarded to children or grandchildren of Dominion employees and retirees. Yant’s father, Scott, is a manager of Gas & Safety Training for Dominion East Ohio in Cleveland.

Jared was awarded one of the Matthew Gregory Gwaltney Memorial Scholarships. He is a graduate of St. Ignatius High School in Cleveland, is a member of the National Honor Society and a broadcaster at St. Ignatius Broadcasting Network. He is passionate about helping the homeless population and volunteers as a tutor and provider of military troop support.

Yant will attend The Ohio State University-Fischer College of Business to study business finance.

Farmers help Minster Local Schools win grant

MINSTER — America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education Program, sponsored by the Monsanto Fund, has awarded the Minster Local School District with a $10,000 grant to improve STEM Education.

The Minster Local School District plans to use the funds to purchase basic electronic and robotic equipment for the new Engineering Technology classes developed for the 2016-17 school year. Students in grades seven through 12 would be impacted by the course changes.