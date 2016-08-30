Woman pleads over her role in high-speed chase on I-75

LIMA — A woman who was with her boyfriend when he tried to outrun state troopers in a car chase in June that saw them driving the wrong way on Interstate 75 pleaded guilty to a felony charge today.

Kaylee E. Herman, 21, of Louisville, Ky., pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. She faces up to 18 months in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 17.

She was with Shawn M. Gregory, 22, of Fisherville, Ky., committing crimes in Hancock County and other places when they stole a car someone left running at a gas station in Findlay on June 16. Shortly after that, police spotted the car and troopers tried to pull them over on I-75.

