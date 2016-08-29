Nugent rocks Lima with high-powered show

LIMA — For those who were hoping for some politically charged, flaming rock and roll Monday night at the Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center, the Motor City Madman did not disappoint.

Immediately upon taking the stage, Ted Nugent fired a jab at those on the other side of the political fence: “We stand with law enforcement and the military. We stand with the good guys. Not those pieces of s—- [President Barack] Obama and [Hillary] Clinton.”

With an American flag backdrop, Nugent and his two-member band went into a stirring rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” to open the show.

“We bring in artists for what they do artistically,” Civic Center CEO Abe Ambroza said. “They all reflect their own styles.

Ambroza said as soon as the Civic Center was contacted about bringing Nugent to the Civic Center, it was a no-brainer.

Promoter “Peter [Kernan] contacted us about Nugent,” Ambroza said. “He has brought us some great shows, the Beach Boys, ZZ Top, Foreigner, Alice Cooper. Ted Nugent is a big name in classic rock. Those are the kind of acts we want to bring here.”

Nugent, noted for conservative political views, such as his stance against drug and alcohol abuse and advocacy of hunting and gun ownership rights, put the like-minded crowd on its feet with his early comments. For the duration of his noted high-energy, profanity-filled show, a person could seldom be found sitting. The National Rifle Association board member and a strong supporter of the Republican Party kept them rocking. Many magazine reader surveys have declared him the greatest rock guitarist of all time, and he didn’t disappoint.

When asked why he attended the show, 25-year old Austin Harmon, of Lima, simply declared, “Because it’s Ted Nugent.”

“He is great,” Harmon said. “I grew up with my parents listening to him. He was great and exactly what we expected. I am a pro-Second Amendment supporter also so my views are pretty similar to his.

Nugent delivered several plugs during the show on his pro-gun ownership stance, declaring that “hunting season is just a few days away.”

Fort Wayne, Indiana, band Kill the Rabbit was opening act for the show.

Ted Nugent plays at the Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center on Monday evening.

By Lance Mihm [email protected]

Reach Lance Mihm at 567-242-0409 or at Twitter @LanceMihm.

