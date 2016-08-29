Lima residents invited to ‘Celebrate the City’

LIMA — A new event to celebrate Lima’s strengths will be held in late September.

Celebrate the City, a public event meant to champion Lima’s “collaborative efforts of growth and vision for a vibrant future,” will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 29 in Town Square, the Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Lima Inc. announced Monday.

“There’s so much growth and positive action happening in our city that we need to celebrate,” said Adah Ellerbrock, director of programs for the chamber. “We wanted to make sure we had an opportunity to celebrate the city, and continue that growth and vibrant future.”

Ellerbrock said the event will feature live music, beer/wine tasting, and local food vendors who will offer “a taste of Lima.”

“It’s an opportunity for everyone to get together, enjoy some food and music, and enjoy everyone’s company,” she said.

Tickets cost $50 per person or $450 for a table of eight, and can be purchased later this week at the Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center.

Celebrate the City is a collaborative effort among the Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce, Downtown Lima Inc. and the Civic Center.

By John Bush [email protected]

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima.

