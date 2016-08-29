GOP chair Cheney plans Lima mayoral run

LIMA — Allen County Republican Party Chairman Keith Cheney is planning to run for mayor of Lima in 2017, a decision he said was made after encouragement from city residents.

“I’ve been contacted by a number of residents, as well as a number of local business owners,” he said. “I’ve given it very serious consideration for filing my candidacy for the office of mayor of the city of Lima.”

Cheney points to his lifelong residency in the city and his roots in business as positive attributes he would bring to the city’s highest office.

“I’ve by choice been a lifelong resident of the city of Lima, and my family was raised here and still lives here,” he said. “I think it’s important that I utilize my skills that I’ve learned my entire adult life in business, and certainly that is something I would bring to the city.”

Cheney noted that, as of yet, he has not filed his petition to run, “but those certainly are the intentions,” he said.

Mayor David Berger’s term ends at the end of 2017, and the primary and general elections will be in May and November of 2017.

Keith Cheney speaks at the 2016 Lincoln-Reagan Day Dinner in March. Cheney has decided to run for Lima mayor during the 2017 election cycle.

By Craig Kelly [email protected]

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0390 or on Twitter @Lima_CKelly.

