Gas prices drop 1 cent in Lima region

LIMA — Gas prices in the Lima region dipped 1 cent since last week, according to prices reported on GasBuddy.com.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas was $2.17 early Monday, down from last week’s average of $2.18. Prices are also down 17 cents from last year’s average of $2.34 but are 5 cents higher than last month’s average of $2.12.

The lowest average price in the region was $2.07 in Van Wert County, followed by Hardin ($2.08), Allen and Auglaize ($2.17), Mercer ($2.18), Shelby, Putnam and Logan ($2.20), and Hancock ($2.21) counties. In addition to having the highest average price, Hancock County also saw the largest increase. The average gas price in Hancock County increased 10 cents over the last week, which was twice as much as Shelby County’s 5-cent jump.

In Ohio, average retail gas prices have risen 2.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.18 Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,345 gas outlets in Ohio. This compares with the national average that has increased 3.4 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.21.

“As the summer driving season wraps up, gasoline prices have risen for 14 consecutive days, thanks in large part due to a late-summer rally in oil markets, driven by OPEC threats,” said Patrick DeHaan, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy, in a news release. “While the final note may be a bit sour, the sweetness of what is still the cheapest summer gas in a decade will linger.”

DeHaan added that while some tropical disturbances may lead gas prices to continue rising ahead of Labor Day weekend, relief will be felt across every state over the next few weeks as gas demand drops and cheaper winter gas begins flowing in mid-September.

