Foggy conditions led some area schools to delay the start of classes Monday:

Ada schools: Two-hour delay.

Bath schools: Two-hour delay.

Bluffton schools: Two-hour delay.

Leipsic schools: Two-hour delay.

Miller City-New Cleveland schools: Two-hour delay.

Ottawa-Glandorf schools: Two-hour delay.

Pandora-Gilboa schools: Two-hour delay.