YOUTH PROFILE: Little libraries path to Eagle Scout

LIMA — Eagle Scout candidate Jackson Barnes is trying to earn the honor by helping expand knowledge among area youth.

Barnes is establishing five new little libraries in Lima. In July, he installed the first of the Free Little Libraries at the Northwest Ohio Literacy Council.

“It actually looks like it was made for The Literacy Council,” he said.

Free Little Libraries are book exchange locations where anyone can take a book or two from the library and bring one to share. The point is to get people sharing their favorite books with the community. The Little Free Library at the Literacy Council is shaped like a little house and is the size of a large mailbox and holds about 30 books. Barnes said he was excited to find the mailbox at the Lima ReStore while getting supplies for his project.

“I’m really hoping my Eagle Scout project will increase access to books, build excitement about reading, increase literacy and really bring a sense of community with it,” Barnes said.

There are more than 36,000 registered Little Free Library book exchanges in the United States and in more than 70 countries around the world. Barnes said he would like Lima to be included in this movement. The public is welcome to exchange books at this location.

Four other Little Free Libraries in Lima will be located at the Shirley Daley Senior Village, The Lima Allen County Neighborhoods in Partnership Neighborhood Resource Center, The Bradfield Center, and at the Children’s Garden.

To fill the libraries, Barnes collected donations of six large boxes of books. In his initial planning and proposal stage, Barnes looked for community organizations and businesses that have employees or volunteers to be stewards of the Little Free Libraries and keep them open and filled with books.

Barnes will apply for his Eagle Scout badge this fall. He is the only son of Larry and Denise Barnes and has two sisters. He attends Bath High School and plans to attend business school. Barnes started in scouts as a Cub Scout​ and has been a Boy Scout for nearly four years. He has been working on his Eagle Scout project for about a year.

Other Little Free Library locations around the world can be found at http://littlefreelibrary.org.