Road construction and maintenance projects

Allen County

Interstate 75 from the Auglaize County line to Fourth Street, through Lima and Allen County, will have occasional lane closures throughout the year during the final year of the reconstruction of the interstate. Current and upcoming impacts to traffic are as follows:

•Nighttime paving of the final course of asphalt, berm work and striping throughout the entire project area began August 22 and will continue for approximately three weeks.

•Lane restrictions both northbound and southbound will occur from 7 p.m. to 2 p.m. each day.

•Construction trucks will be entering and exiting frequently throughout the project area during the next several weeks.

•Posted speed through the work zone will be lowered while work is taking place.

•The northbound entrance and exit ramps at Breese Road will briefly close for up to an hour each late in the evening on August 26 while the paving operation passes through.

•Interchange ramps throughout the project will also be closed briefly in the coming weeks during nighttime hours while the paving operation takes place.

•Traffic patterns on Ohio 65 beneath Interstate 75 will continue to shift for the next few weeks during completion of the concrete pavement.

Additional Allen County projects:

Interstate 75 both northbound and southbound from Ohio 81 to Napoleon Road south of Beaverdam will be restricted to one lane through the work zone for pavement repair. Work is being performed by the ODOT Allen County maintenance garage.

U.S. 30 both eastbound and westbound from Ohio 65 at Cairo to the Van Wert County line will be restricted to one lane through the work zone at various locations for pavement repair. Work is being performed by the ODOT Allen County maintenance garage.

Ohio 309 (Elida Road) from Eastown Road to U.S. 30, including the village of Elida, is restricted for widening, curb and gutter installation, drainage improvements and resurfacing. The project will continue through the fall. Work is being performed by VTF Excavation LLC, Celina.

The following impacts are occurring or upcoming. Traffic patterns will change frequently:

•Paving from Elida to U.S. 30, Delphos, is complete. Berm work and pavement striping will continue during the week.

•Ohio 309 from Greenlawn Avenue to Eastown Road is maintained with two lanes westbound and one eastbound. The turn lane is maintained as well.

•Traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction at various locations through this area for drainage installation. The restrictions will be in place from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day. Traffic delays should be expected.

•Traffic patterns will change frequently through this section.

Ohio 117 and Ohio 501 (Wapak Road) intersection realignment and widening project and construction of left-turn lanes on Ohio 117 began June 30. Work is being performed by Bluffton Paving, Bluffton. The following impacts to traffic are occurring or upcoming:

•Wapak Road at the intersection of Ohio 117 is now open.

•Ohio 501 (Wapak Road) south of Ohio 117 is now open.

•Daytime lane closures are occurring on Ohio 117 for roadway widening work. Traffic is maintained.

Auglaize County

•US 33 east between Ohio 29 and Ohio 66, 24 HOUR a day lane closures August 22nd – September 2nd. One eastbound lane will remain open.

•I-75 between US 33 and Bellefontaine Street, Nightly lane closures August 2nd – 31st between the hours of 6 pm and 7 am. Two lanes (with width restrictions) will remain open at all times.

•I-75 between US 33 and Bellefontaine Street, 24 HOUR a day lane width restrictions August 2nd- 31st. Lanes will be 11’ with a 1’ shoulder.

Hancock County

Ohio 12 from Findlay to Arcadia, and from the southwest side of Fostoria to the Seneca County line will be reduced to one lane through the work zone for a resurfacing project which will begin September 6. The project will continue for two months. Work is being performed by M&B Ashpalt, Old Fort.

Ohio 568 between County Road 255 and the Wyandot County line will be reduced to one lane through the work zone for pavement repair. Work is being performed by the ODOT Hancock County maintenance garage.

Interstate 75 from just south of Ohio 235 north of Bluffton to just south of the County Road 60 overhead near Rawson is reduced to one lane, both northbound and southbound, until Labor Day for a joint repair and resurfacing project. Work is being performed by Shelly Co., Findlay.

The following closures are related to the project:

•The southbound rest area will close September 6 for 10 days.

•The northbound rest area will close September 8 for 10 days.

U.S. 30 ramps at U.S. 68 and Ohio 37 in Hancock County, and County Road 330 in Wyandot County will be closed for pavement repairs and resurfacing. Work is being performed by Kokosing Construction, Mansfield. The ramps will be affected according to the following schedule:

•All ramps at the Ohio 37 interchange are now open.

•All ramps at the County Road 330 interchange closed August 25 for seven days.

•Traffic detoured onto County Road 330 to Ohio 37 back to U.S. 30.

Interstate 75 between Perrysburg and County Road 99 north of Findlay will have the following restrictions through the fall during reconstruction and widening:

•Through November, overnight lane restrictions, generally from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m., are possible on I-75 between the I-75/I-475 interchange in Perrysburg and County Road 99 in Hancock County. Through December, 11-foot lane width restrictions are in place on I-75 between U.S. 20 in Perrysburg and County Road 99 in Hancock County.

•Through December, Township Road 101 in Hancock County, between County Road 220 and Township Road 142, is closed for bridge work over I-75.

Hardin County

Ohio 235 from Ohio 309 to Roundhead will be restricted to one lane through the work zone for pavement repair. Work is being performed by the ODOT Hardin County maintenance garage.

Ohio 67 east of the city of Kenton will be restricted to one lane through the work zone for pavement repair. Work is being performed by the ODOT Hardin County maintenance garage.

Logan County

•Ohio 706 between County Road 68 and Ohio 235, ROAD CLOSURE August 22nd – 25th. The official detour is: Ohio 29 to Ohio 235 to Ohio 706

•Ohio 508 between Ohio 235 and US 68, BRIDGE CLOSURE August 9th – 30th. The official detour is: Ohio 235 to Ohio 47 to US 68

•US 33 between CR 57 and Ohio 540, 24 HOUR Lane closures May 9th – September 30th. One lane will remain open in each direction.

•District Wide Chip and Seal project on Logan Ohio 287, Champaign Ohio 29, Champaign Ohio 245, Champaign Ohio 559 and Clark Ohio 41. Various lane closures April 18th – September 30th between the hours of 7 am and 5 pm. One lane will remain open for travel in each direction through the use of flaggers.

Mercer County

•US 33 between Ohio 49 and Township Line Road, BRIDGE CLOSURE August 22nd – September 12th. The official detour is: Ohio 81 to Ohio 118

•Ohio 49 between the Mercer-Darke County line and Fort Recovery Corporation Limit, Various lane closures June 27th – August 29th between the hours of 7 am and 7 pm. One lane will remain open in each direction.

•Ohio 49 between Ohio 29 and Ohio 707, Various lane closures June 27th – August 29th between the hours of 7 am and 7 pm. One lane will remain open in each direction.

Putnam County

Ohio 15 between the village of Ottawa and the Defiance County line, and Ohio 634 between the village of Continental and Ohio 15 is restricted to one lane through the work zone for a resurfacing project. The project will continue through mid October. Work is being performed by Gerken Paving, Napoleon.

Ohio 66 between T-O and T-N will close August 29 for five days for a culvert replacement. Traffic will be detoured onto Ohio 66, U.S. 224, Ohio 637 and Ohio 114 back to Ohio 66. Work is being performed by the ODOT Putnam County maintenance garage.

Ohio 15 just west of Ohio 108 closed August 22 for five days for a culvert replacement. Traffic will be detoured onto Ohio 108 and Ohio 613 back to Ohio 15. Work is being performed by the ODOT Putnam County maintenance garage.

Ohio 696 between Ohio 12 and the Allen County line will be restricted with traffic maintained for a drainage repair. Work is being performed by the ODOT Putnam County maintenance garage.

Ohio 65 from Columbus Grove to Leipsic, excluding the village of Ottawa, and from the village of Leipsic to the village of Ottawa is occasionally restricted to one lane through the work zone for finish work relating to a resurfacing project. Work is being performed by Bluffton Paving, Bluffton.

Ohio 12 through the village of Columbus Grove is restricted to one lane through the work zone for a resurfacing project. Work is being performed by Bluffton Paving, Bluffton.

Shelby County

•I-75 north and south between Ohio 47 and Fair Road, Nightly lane closures August 22nd – September 26th between the hours of 8 pm and 7 am. One lane will remain open each direction.

•Ohio 47 between I-75 and Vandemark Road, Daily lane closures April 27th – September 30th between the hours of 7 am and 4 pm. One lane will remain open in each direction.

•Ohio 29 near Ohio 274, ROAD CLOSURE September 6th – 8th. The official detour is: Ohio 274 to Ohio 66 to Ohio 119.

•Ohio 29 between Ohio 274 and Amsterdam, ROAD CLOSURE September 6th – 8th. The official detour is: Ohio 274 to I-75 to Ohio 119.

Van Wert County

U.S. 33 under Mercer Road will close August 29 for five days for a culvert replacement. Traffic detoured onto Ohio 81, Ohio 118 back to U.S. 33. Work is being performed by the ODOT Van Wert County maintenance garage.

U.S. 127 (Washington Street) between Fox Road and Ervin Road in the city of Van Wert closed April 11 for reconstruction and widening of the road. Access to local businesses is maintained. Traffic is detoured onto Ohio 81, Ohio 118, Ervin Road/Van Wert-Decatur Road, U.S. 224 and U.S. 30 back to U.S. 127. The closure will remain in place until fall. Work is being performed by Helms & Sons Excavating, Findlay.

•The U.S. 127 (Washington St.) and Ervin Road intersection has been reopened.

•The U.S. 127 (Washington St.) and Fox Road intersection is scheduled to close on September 7th for 40 days. Access to residences and businesses on Washington St. north of Fox Road will be available from the north via Ervin Road.

U.S. 224 along the ramp from eastbound U.S. 30 to westbound U.S. 224 is now open following a slope repair project. Remaining work including pavement markings and seeding may result in short term lane closures.

