Jim Krumel: Love, tragedy, pain and loneliness.

Carla Jean Luke called several times the last two weeks, wanting to make sure her letter would be published on the Commentary page of The Lima News.

It wasn’t about Trump, Hillary or when the Allen County Fair Parade should be held.

No, her letter was about a life needlessly taken away.

You may have read the letter in Sunday’s newspaper. With just 103 words, it spoke volumes about child abuse.

Carla wrote, “It’s another year I can’t celebrate my grandson’s birthday today, Aug. 28, and it’s really hard. His life was taken from us in a senseless murder March 1, 2009.

“He should be here to celebrate his birthday with Nana and family. He would have been 9 years old having cake and ice cream and having fun with everyone who loves him. Nana will still celebrate your birthday today, in memory of my grandson Kadon Lee Luke. Nana will never stop loving you and wish you were still here, but your memories will always be in my heart.”

Justin Basil, 31, entered a guilty plea to one count of murder a year after the 18-month-old toddler’s death. Basil originally tried to claim the boy fell down a stairway. Lima police detectives never bought Basil’s story and later got him to confess.

Basil was the boyfriend of Kadon’s mom, Tiffany Luke.

“People tell me it’s been eight years since Kadon’s death and that I need to get over it, but I’m not ready,” Carla Luke said Friday. “I don’t know if I will ever be ready.”

“I used to be able to forgive people. Not now. Not this. How do you hurt a child? How can you? He was a baby. It’s amazing how your life can be so good one day and then change.”

She said writing the letter brought her comfort.

“Someone reading that … if they would just go out and hug their child, their grandchild, tell them they love them, that would mean a lot to me.”

ROSES AND THORNS: A bunch of bald people are running around the rose garden.

Rose: Most of the Pandora-Gilboa football team shaved their heads and 600 people — more than half the village of Pandora’s population — purchased “Team Autumn” T-shirts to support 16-year-old Autumn Sprunger, who has a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Rose: To Dante Houdek, of Lima. Neighbors were calling the teenager a hero after he assisted a sick, elderly man until an ambulance arrived. The man fell and couldn’t get up at a Second Street home.

Rose: Lima’s Tyler O’Connor, who will start at quarterback for Michigan State this year, was named a team captain.

Rose: What a great name — “Wishin Iwas Fishin.” Driver Scott Cisco guided the horse with that name to a first-place finish in the Allen County Fair Super Trot.

Rose: To the Jones boys, Addison and Delaney, of Auglaize Ag 4-H. Addison brought home $14,200 from the Allen County Fair for his grand champion market steer and Delaney walked away with $13,200 for the reserve champion steer.

Thorn: Lima’s park rangers and maintenance crews are spending a substantial amount of time cleaning up goose droppings as flocks of as many as 150 geese have descended on the city parks, bike trails and ball fields.

Thorn: The Van Wert to Putnam County tornado alley whips up four twisters on Wednesday, damaging homes and barns near Dupont. Van Wert County has had 29 tornadoes since 1990, more than any county in Ohio.

PARTING SHOT: Never laugh at your spouse’s choices — you’re one of them.

By Jim Krumel [email protected]

Jim Krumel is the editor of The Lima News. Contact him at 567-242-0391 or at The Lima News, 3515 Elida Road, Lima, Ohio 45807.

