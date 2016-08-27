Michigan man crashes motorcycle on I-75 Saturday

LIMA — A Michigan man riding his motorcycle on Interstate 75 was injured Saturday night.

Nelson Lumley Jr., 41, of Jeddo, Michigan, was taken to Lima Memorial Health System to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, the Lima post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported.

Lumley was riding his motorcycle north on I-75 at 5:04 p.m. near the Breese Road exit when he attempted to change lanes, lost control of the motorcycle, and began to slide. The motorcycle overturned and Lumley was ejected. He crossed the median and came to a rest in the southbound lanes of I-75, the patrol reported.

Lumley was not wearing a helmet, the patrol reported. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.