Endorsement: Fischer would improve court

If there is one person who could make Ohio’s judicial and legal system better than it is today, it’s Pat Fischer, a Republican judge who currently sits on the state’s First District Court of Appeals in Cincinnati.

The Lima News endorses him for the Ohio Supreme Court over Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge John P. O’Donnell, who lacks the legal experience and background of Fischer.

The two will face off in the Nov. 8 general election to replace Republican Justice Judith Lanzinger, who will step down after reaching the mandatory judicial retirement age of 70.

Fischer is a former president of the Ohio State Bar Association in 2012 and 2013, who brings a clear understanding of the law to the court and more. He plans to make a priority of getting the court to reviews cases more quickly and efficiently, a laudable goal, and one that wasn’t even on O’Donnell’s radar screen when he met with The Lima News.

“I would push the courts to review all internal systems, to find where we’re wasting time. I have done this so successfully in my current position,” Fischer told the newspaper.

Fischer has earned a reputation for being well-reasoned and a good listener with high ethical standards. He won an unexpired appeals court term in 2010, and a full term in 2012. Prior to that he was in private practice for more than 25 years, becoming a partner with the prominent Cincinnati law firm Keating, Muething & Klekamp.

As solid as Fischer’s credentials are, his upbringing is equally interesting.

He grew up in a family of six children, with one parent a strong Democrat and one a strong Republican. He says at an early age he learned to keep an open mind and listen and to discern which arguments seemed best or strong. He worked his way through Harvard with the help of a scholarship and jobs such as cleaning bathrooms and picking up trash. He later would graduate from the school’s prestigious law school.

This race should not be a tough decision for voters. Fischer is clearly the better choice based on his experience and background.

