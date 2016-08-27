Lima/Allen County Crime Stoppers

THOSE WHO HAVE INFORMATION CAN CALL CRIME STOPPERS AT 419-229-7867

SOLVING CRIMES

Law-enforcement officials were looking for information about the crimes and people listed below. The program offers anonymous cash rewards up to $1,000 to those who provide information that leads to the arrest of wanted suspects. Crime Stoppers does not use caller ID, and telephone calls are not recorded.

CRIME OF THE WEEK

Allen County Sheriff detectives were looking for the people or person who broke into the Elida Depot drive-through at 430 Kiracofe Ave., after it closed Aug. 21 but before it opened the next morning at 7:30 a.m. The burglar stole beer and cigarettes and other items.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-229-7867 or access the Crime Stoppers website at http://bit.ly/crimestoppers. If an arrest is made from a person’s tip or any stolen property is recovered, the person providing the tip will qualify for a cash reward.

WANTED PEOPLE OF THE WEEK

Devonte Malik Andrews

Age: 20

Height: 5 foot 10

Weight: 165 pounds

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Charge: Homicide

Taiylre Paige Warner

Age: 24

Height: 5 foot 4

Weight: 115 pounds

Eyes: Hazel

Hair: Brown

Charge: Receiving stolen property

Terry Corey Williams

Age: 27

Height: 5 foot 10

Weight: 155 pounds

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Black

Charge: Homicide

All people shown are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.