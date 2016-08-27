Lima/Allen County Crime Stoppers

THOSE WHO HAVE INFORMATION CAN CALL CRIME STOPPERS AT 419-229-7867
SOLVING CRIMES
Law-enforcement officials were looking for information about the crimes and people listed below. The program offers anonymous cash rewards up to $1,000 to those who provide information that leads to the arrest of wanted suspects. Crime Stoppers does not use caller ID, and telephone calls are not recorded.
CRIME OF THE WEEK
Allen County Sheriff detectives were looking for the people or person who broke into the Elida Depot drive-through at 430 Kiracofe Ave., after it closed Aug. 21 but before it opened the next morning at 7:30 a.m. The burglar stole beer and cigarettes and other items.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-229-7867 or access the Crime Stoppers website at http://bit.ly/crimestoppers. If an arrest is made from a person’s tip or any stolen property is recovered, the person providing the tip will qualify for a cash reward.
WANTED PEOPLE OF THE WEEK
Devonte Malik Andrews
Age: 20
Height: 5 foot 10
Weight: 165 pounds
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Black
Charge: Homicide
Taiylre Paige Warner
Age: 24
Height: 5 foot 4
Weight: 115 pounds
Eyes: Hazel
Hair: Brown
Charge: Receiving stolen property
Terry Corey Williams
Age: 27
Height: 5 foot 10
Weight: 155 pounds
Eyes: Brown
Hair: Black
Charge: Homicide
All people shown are presumed innocent until proved guilty in a court of law.