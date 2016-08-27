Posted on by

Lima Municipal Court records


Lima Municipal Court Dispositions

Aug. 17

Michael Verhoff, 20, of 2924 Oakland Parkway, Lima, pleaded no contest to reduced charge of disorderly conduct. Sentence: $150 fine.

Ann M. Sneary, 32, of 2420 E. Bluelick Road, Lima, pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct. Sentence: $150 fine.

Adam J. Foust, 26, of 750 Live Oak Trail, Lima, pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct. Sentence: $150 fine.

Cordelia A. Thompson, 51, of 603 W. Spring St., Lima, pleaded guilty to intoxication. Sentence: $150 fine.

Christopher L. Kinnaman Jr., 18, of 1035 Ridge St., Wapakoneta, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs. Sentence: $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to license plate violation. Sentence: $150 fine.

Jeremiah D. Geiger, 27, of 115 E. College Ave., Apt. C13, Bluffton, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs. Sentence: $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to driving with temps insurance permit. Sentence: $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to signals before changing course. Sentence: $150 fine.

Douglas E. Averett, 54, of 603 W. Spring St., Lima, pleaded guilty to intoxication. Sentence: $150 fine.

John N. Desote, 37, of 310 E. Vine St., Lima, pleaded no contest to intoxication. Sentence: $150 fine.

Julie M. Rowland, 51, of 629 Ewing Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to physical control. Sentence: five days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

Craig R. Lane, 36, of 1911Charledon Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: five days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

Justin W. Miller, 28, of 634 Yorkshire Drive, Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $250 fine.

Victoria R. Hunt, 26, of 531 Brower Road, Apt. 100, Lima, pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of property. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Terriell C. Ragland, 21, of 627 W. Grand Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $450 fine. Pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 10 days jail, seven suspended, $250 fine.

Dartaniel L. Horton, 38, of 1004 Fairview Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to fictitious operators license. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $250 fine.

Adrian D. Houston, 28, of 906 E. Elm St., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, 27 suspended, $250 fine.

William Nance, 38, of 1126 S. Atlantic Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $250 fine.

Leroy Harris, 36, of 42 Superior Court, Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension. Sentence: 90 days jail, $200 fine.

Lawrence Young, 22, of 331 W. Elm St., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, 27 suspended, $250 fine.

Roger A. Camper Jr., 35, of 2805 Hillville Road, Lima, pleaded guilty to no operator license. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $350 fine.

Aug. 18

Charles J. Bushey, 56, of 491 McPheron Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to intoxication. Sentence: $150 fine.

Jerry D. Shreve, 48, of 702 E. Michigan Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to intoxication. Sentence: $150 fine.

Bishop F. Evans, 57, of 331 E. 3rd St., Lima, pleaded no contest to intoxication. Sentence: $150 fine. Pleaded no contest to criminal trespass. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $250 fine.

Damian D. White, 26, of 1225 S. Main St., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 90 suspended, $850 fine.

Rebecca M. Rozell, 27, of 876 W. Spring St., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 10 days jail, $500 fine.

Latavia L. Phillips, 19, of 620 Madison Ave., Lima, pleaded no contest to failure to identify. Sentence: seven days jail, $150 fine.

Aug. 19

Jaylon C. Harris, 20, of 915 Michael Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to obstructing official business. Sentence: 30 days jail, 13 suspended, $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to no operator license. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Rodriguez J. Burden, 55, of 216 E. Wayne St., Lima Rescue Mission, Lima, pleaded no contest to intoxication. Sentence: $150 fine.

Darwin Crawford, 50, of 1154 Reese Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to illegal use/possession marijuana drug paraphernalia. Sentence: $100 fine. Pleaded guilty to possession of drugs. Sentence: $100 fine.

Matthew D. Overholtz, 30, of 1712 Patton Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. Sentence: $150 fine.

Shannon W. Snavely, 32, of 522 S. Elizabeth St., Lima, pleaded guilty to illegal use / possession marijuana drug paraphernalia. Sentence: $100 fine. Pleaded guilty to possession of drugs. Sentence: $100 fine.

Davion M. Holland, 25, of 625 E. Kibby St., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 5 days jail, $500 fine.

Sean M. Morse, 21, of 175 Ruskin Court, Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 5 days jail, $500 fine.

Edward L. Coup, 27, of 539 Tiffin Ave., Findlay, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $250 fine.

Eric Haney, 53, of 207 N. Courtright St., McGuffey, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Ronald E. Wannemacher, 61, of 145 Truax Road, Cloverdale, pleaded guilty to failure to comply with officer. Sentence: 60 days jail, 30 suspended, $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 60 suspended, $750 fine.

Pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence:60 days jail, 30 suspended, $250 fine.

Matt G. Warnecke, 26, of 322 Locust Drive, Kalida, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 5 days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

Robb P. Hanley, 39, of 228 N. Woodlawn Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: $150 fine.

Angelica M. Acosta, 31, of 2435 Lakeshore Blvd., #794, Ypsilanti, Michigan, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: five days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

Daniel J. Kimball, 55, of 1431 Wendell Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: $150 fine.

Tommie L. Jefferson, 52, of 818 E. 3rd St., Lima, pleaded guilty to failure to reinstate operator license. Sentence: $300 fine.

Tia L. Risner, 29, of 207 E. Belmont St., Lot 6, Alger, pleaded no contest to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $250 fine.

Julia K. McPherson, 48, of 625 Ontario St., Lima, pleaded guilty to failure to reinstate a license. Sentence: $100 fine.

Shawna M. Crawford, 24, of 2645 Harding Highway, Apt. 9, Lima, pleaded no contest to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $100 fine.

Aug. 22

Kymble M. Napier, 19, of 1104 Sherman Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to illegal use possession marijuana paraphernalia. Sentence: $150 fine.

Barbara J. Taylor, 54, of 944 S. Elizabeth St., Lima, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Victoria Shelby, 32, of 6350 Spencerville Road, Lima, pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of property. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Connor R. Clemens, 21, of 1636 Sunrise Drive, Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 5 days jail, supended, $500 fine.

Amber L. Harvey, 28, of 429 Elmwood Place, Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension. Sentence: $100 fine.

Rich Prater, 21, of 3602 Lewis Road, Columbus, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $100 fine.

Mary A. Spurlock, 40, of 325 S. Leonard, Lima, pleaded no contest to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $150 fine.

Maurice Cobbs, 24, of 410 S. McDonel St., Lima, pleaded no contest to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $200 fine.

Floyd Miller, 44, of 1143 S. Sugar St., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $250 fine.

Douglas Vondrell, 24, of 504 Keresan Trail, Lima, pleaded no contest to speed; ACDA. Sentence: $150 fine.

Michael W. Craft, 53, of 99 Flag Drive, London, pleaded guilty to theft. Sentence: 180 days jail, $250 fine.

Dionne Tuttle, 24, of 1550 Crayton Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to theft. Sentence: 90 days jail, 60 suspended, $250 fine. Pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of property. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Monteil E. Alexander, 18, of 304 S. Charles St., Lima, pleaded no contest to falsification. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Tristan Chiles, 19, of 722 Weadock Ave., Lima, pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct. Sentence: $150 fine.

Michael L. McDonald, 23, of 800 N. Elizabeth St., Apt. 27, Lima, pleaded guilty to failure to identify. Sentence: $150 fine.

Damian P. Gleason, 24, of 702 E. Michigan Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. Sentence: $150 fine.

Aaron L. Porter, 47, of 1449 Cedar St., Lima, pleaded no contest to intoxication. Sentence: $150 fine.

Cameron Long, 31, of 1707 Addison Road S, District Heights, Maryland, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. Sentence: $100 fine.

Robert J. Heidenescher, 51, of 504 N. West St., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 10 days jail, suspended, $650 fine. Pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, $250 fine.

Laron J. Watson, 33, of 531 Michael Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 3 days jail, $375 fine. Pleaded guilty to failure to reinstate a license. Sentence: $100 fine.

Kourtney M. Rogers, 25, of 1131 W. Spring St., Lima, pleaded no contest to reduced charge to reckless operation.. Sentence: $150 fine. Pleaded no contest to reduced charge of driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: 10 days jail, $250 fine.

Kevin A. Chitman, 49, of 634 Catalpa Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 120 suspended, $850 fine.

Veneesa M. Bowers, of 1736 S. Thayer Road, Lima, pleaded no contest to reduced charge of reckless operation. Sentence: $150 fine.

Marquise D. Washington, 23, of 620 E. Fourth St., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $200 fine.

Michael Trusty, 50, of 513 E. Sixth St., Spencerville, pleaded no contest to driving on a closed roadway. Sentence: $150 fine. Pleaded no contest to failure to reinstate operator license. Sentence: $250 fine.

Michael J. Coleman, 47, of 413 Fifth St., Toledo, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension. Sentence: $150 fine.

Michelle S. Perkins, 26, of 1142 E. Third St., Lima, pleaded guilty to operator license required. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $250 fine.

Rachael A. Wierwille, 21, of 08385 state Route 197, Wapakoneta, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension. Sentence: $100 fine. Pleaded guilty to driving under suspension. Sentence: $150 fine.

Lucille M. Willier, 42, of 54 Bollen Drive SW, Rome, Georgia, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension. Sentence: $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to falsification. Sentence: 3 days jail, $150 fine.

Antonio D. Williams, 23, of 758 E. Fourth St., Apt. C10, Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension. Sentence: $100 fine.

Aug. 23

Brittany R. Bushong, 26, of 102 W. Clay St., Mt. Blanchard, pleaded guilty to theft. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Brandon L. Walker, 28, of 2976 Hanover Dr., Lima, pleaded no contest to theft. Sentence: 90 days jail, 71 suspended, $150 fine.

Brandon L. Walker, 28, of 2976 Hanover Drive, Lima, pleaded no contest to obstructing official business. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Tavarous K. Hall, 27, of 521 Hope St., Lima, pleaded guilty to illegal use / possession marijuana drug paraphernalia. Sentence: $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to possession of drugs. Sentence: $150 fine.

Tori S. Mason, 18, of 4149 Bonnie Drive NW, Malvern, pleaded guilty to criminal trespass. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Brittany Laureano, 27, of 330 S. Cole St., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 5 days jail, suspended, $500 fine. Pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Donald J. Smith, 37, of 910 Hughes St., Van Wert, pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Dairreyon K. Henry, 20, of 402 Ashland Ave., Apt. G2, Wapakoneta, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence underage. Sentence: 5 days jail, suspended, $250 fine.

Derrick Irons Jr., 20, of 901 N. McDonel St., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 5 days jail, suspended, $500 fine. Pleaded guilty to stopping for school bus. Sentence: $250 fine.

Angela M. Mendez, 37, of 421 N. Collett St., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $250 fine.

Aaron Brock, 34, of 602 W. Chillicothe Ave., Bellefontaine, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $250 fine.

Brandon C. Fitch, 24, of 1175 E. Albert St., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 20 days jail, 17 suspended, $250 fine.

Alonzo L. Williams, 25, of 1202 S. Central Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs. Sentence: $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to operator license required. Sentence: three days jail, suspended, $375 fine. Pleaded guilty to no operator license – fifth lifetime. Sentence: 30 days jail, $150 fine.

Andrew Raber, 19, of 1769 Westwood Ave., Apt. B, Alliance, pleaded guilty to criminal trespass. Sentence: 10 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Brian D. Calhoun, 34, of 490 Yale Ave., Lima, pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct. Sentence: $150 fine.

Jacob Valenti, 22, of 310 W. Silver St., Wapakoneta, pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: $150 fine.

Taylor Gaff, 37, of 4309 Zurmehly Road, Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 120 days jail, 90 suspended, $750 fine.

Kaye F. Wiswell, 31, of 3284 Atlin Ave., Dublin, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 5 days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

William L. Johnson, 61, of 2530 Dutch Hollow Road, Elida, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 90 days jail, 60 suspended, $600 fine.

Larnell A. Funches, 36, of 947 Richie Ave., Lima, pleaded no contest to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 3 days jail, suspended, $375 fine.

Danielle N. Hensley-Armentrout, 33, of 2828 Sunderland Road, Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $100 fine. Pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $200 fine. Pleaded guilty to driving under suspension. Sentence: $250 fine.

Luther Petty, 53, of 323 E. 2nd St., Lima, pleaded guilty to failure to reinstate operator license. Sentence: $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to driving under suspension. Sentence: $150 fine.

