Lima Municipal Court records

Lima Municipal Court Dispositions

Aug. 17

Michael Verhoff, 20, of 2924 Oakland Parkway, Lima, pleaded no contest to reduced charge of disorderly conduct. Sentence: $150 fine.

Ann M. Sneary, 32, of 2420 E. Bluelick Road, Lima, pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct. Sentence: $150 fine.

Adam J. Foust, 26, of 750 Live Oak Trail, Lima, pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct. Sentence: $150 fine.

Cordelia A. Thompson, 51, of 603 W. Spring St., Lima, pleaded guilty to intoxication. Sentence: $150 fine.

Christopher L. Kinnaman Jr., 18, of 1035 Ridge St., Wapakoneta, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs. Sentence: $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to license plate violation. Sentence: $150 fine.

Jeremiah D. Geiger, 27, of 115 E. College Ave., Apt. C13, Bluffton, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs. Sentence: $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to driving with temps insurance permit. Sentence: $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to signals before changing course. Sentence: $150 fine.

Douglas E. Averett, 54, of 603 W. Spring St., Lima, pleaded guilty to intoxication. Sentence: $150 fine.

John N. Desote, 37, of 310 E. Vine St., Lima, pleaded no contest to intoxication. Sentence: $150 fine.

Julie M. Rowland, 51, of 629 Ewing Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to physical control. Sentence: five days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

Craig R. Lane, 36, of 1911Charledon Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: five days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

Justin W. Miller, 28, of 634 Yorkshire Drive, Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $250 fine.

Victoria R. Hunt, 26, of 531 Brower Road, Apt. 100, Lima, pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of property. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Terriell C. Ragland, 21, of 627 W. Grand Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $450 fine. Pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 10 days jail, seven suspended, $250 fine.

Dartaniel L. Horton, 38, of 1004 Fairview Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to fictitious operators license. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $250 fine.

Adrian D. Houston, 28, of 906 E. Elm St., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, 27 suspended, $250 fine.

William Nance, 38, of 1126 S. Atlantic Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $250 fine.

Leroy Harris, 36, of 42 Superior Court, Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension. Sentence: 90 days jail, $200 fine.

Lawrence Young, 22, of 331 W. Elm St., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, 27 suspended, $250 fine.

Roger A. Camper Jr., 35, of 2805 Hillville Road, Lima, pleaded guilty to no operator license. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $350 fine.

Aug. 18

Charles J. Bushey, 56, of 491 McPheron Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to intoxication. Sentence: $150 fine.

Jerry D. Shreve, 48, of 702 E. Michigan Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to intoxication. Sentence: $150 fine.

Bishop F. Evans, 57, of 331 E. 3rd St., Lima, pleaded no contest to intoxication. Sentence: $150 fine. Pleaded no contest to criminal trespass. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $250 fine.

Damian D. White, 26, of 1225 S. Main St., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 90 suspended, $850 fine.

Rebecca M. Rozell, 27, of 876 W. Spring St., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 10 days jail, $500 fine.

Latavia L. Phillips, 19, of 620 Madison Ave., Lima, pleaded no contest to failure to identify. Sentence: seven days jail, $150 fine.

Aug. 19

Jaylon C. Harris, 20, of 915 Michael Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to obstructing official business. Sentence: 30 days jail, 13 suspended, $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to no operator license. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Rodriguez J. Burden, 55, of 216 E. Wayne St., Lima Rescue Mission, Lima, pleaded no contest to intoxication. Sentence: $150 fine.

Darwin Crawford, 50, of 1154 Reese Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to illegal use/possession marijuana drug paraphernalia. Sentence: $100 fine. Pleaded guilty to possession of drugs. Sentence: $100 fine.

Matthew D. Overholtz, 30, of 1712 Patton Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. Sentence: $150 fine.

Shannon W. Snavely, 32, of 522 S. Elizabeth St., Lima, pleaded guilty to illegal use / possession marijuana drug paraphernalia. Sentence: $100 fine. Pleaded guilty to possession of drugs. Sentence: $100 fine.

Davion M. Holland, 25, of 625 E. Kibby St., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 5 days jail, $500 fine.

Sean M. Morse, 21, of 175 Ruskin Court, Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 5 days jail, $500 fine.

Edward L. Coup, 27, of 539 Tiffin Ave., Findlay, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $250 fine.

Eric Haney, 53, of 207 N. Courtright St., McGuffey, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Ronald E. Wannemacher, 61, of 145 Truax Road, Cloverdale, pleaded guilty to failure to comply with officer. Sentence: 60 days jail, 30 suspended, $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 60 suspended, $750 fine.

Pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence:60 days jail, 30 suspended, $250 fine.

Matt G. Warnecke, 26, of 322 Locust Drive, Kalida, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 5 days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

Robb P. Hanley, 39, of 228 N. Woodlawn Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: $150 fine.

Angelica M. Acosta, 31, of 2435 Lakeshore Blvd., #794, Ypsilanti, Michigan, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: five days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

Daniel J. Kimball, 55, of 1431 Wendell Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: $150 fine.

Tommie L. Jefferson, 52, of 818 E. 3rd St., Lima, pleaded guilty to failure to reinstate operator license. Sentence: $300 fine.

Tia L. Risner, 29, of 207 E. Belmont St., Lot 6, Alger, pleaded no contest to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $250 fine.

Julia K. McPherson, 48, of 625 Ontario St., Lima, pleaded guilty to failure to reinstate a license. Sentence: $100 fine.

Shawna M. Crawford, 24, of 2645 Harding Highway, Apt. 9, Lima, pleaded no contest to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $100 fine.

Aug. 22

Kymble M. Napier, 19, of 1104 Sherman Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to illegal use possession marijuana paraphernalia. Sentence: $150 fine.

Barbara J. Taylor, 54, of 944 S. Elizabeth St., Lima, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Victoria Shelby, 32, of 6350 Spencerville Road, Lima, pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of property. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Connor R. Clemens, 21, of 1636 Sunrise Drive, Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 5 days jail, supended, $500 fine.

Amber L. Harvey, 28, of 429 Elmwood Place, Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension. Sentence: $100 fine.

Rich Prater, 21, of 3602 Lewis Road, Columbus, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $100 fine.

Mary A. Spurlock, 40, of 325 S. Leonard, Lima, pleaded no contest to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $150 fine.

Maurice Cobbs, 24, of 410 S. McDonel St., Lima, pleaded no contest to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $200 fine.

Floyd Miller, 44, of 1143 S. Sugar St., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $250 fine.

Douglas Vondrell, 24, of 504 Keresan Trail, Lima, pleaded no contest to speed; ACDA. Sentence: $150 fine.

Michael W. Craft, 53, of 99 Flag Drive, London, pleaded guilty to theft. Sentence: 180 days jail, $250 fine.

Dionne Tuttle, 24, of 1550 Crayton Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to theft. Sentence: 90 days jail, 60 suspended, $250 fine. Pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of property. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Monteil E. Alexander, 18, of 304 S. Charles St., Lima, pleaded no contest to falsification. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Tristan Chiles, 19, of 722 Weadock Ave., Lima, pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct. Sentence: $150 fine.

Michael L. McDonald, 23, of 800 N. Elizabeth St., Apt. 27, Lima, pleaded guilty to failure to identify. Sentence: $150 fine.

Damian P. Gleason, 24, of 702 E. Michigan Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. Sentence: $150 fine.

Aaron L. Porter, 47, of 1449 Cedar St., Lima, pleaded no contest to intoxication. Sentence: $150 fine.

Cameron Long, 31, of 1707 Addison Road S, District Heights, Maryland, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct. Sentence: $100 fine.

Robert J. Heidenescher, 51, of 504 N. West St., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 10 days jail, suspended, $650 fine. Pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, $250 fine.

Laron J. Watson, 33, of 531 Michael Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 3 days jail, $375 fine. Pleaded guilty to failure to reinstate a license. Sentence: $100 fine.

Kourtney M. Rogers, 25, of 1131 W. Spring St., Lima, pleaded no contest to reduced charge to reckless operation.. Sentence: $150 fine. Pleaded no contest to reduced charge of driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: 10 days jail, $250 fine.

Kevin A. Chitman, 49, of 634 Catalpa Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 180 days jail, 120 suspended, $850 fine.

Veneesa M. Bowers, of 1736 S. Thayer Road, Lima, pleaded no contest to reduced charge of reckless operation. Sentence: $150 fine.

Marquise D. Washington, 23, of 620 E. Fourth St., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $200 fine.

Michael Trusty, 50, of 513 E. Sixth St., Spencerville, pleaded no contest to driving on a closed roadway. Sentence: $150 fine. Pleaded no contest to failure to reinstate operator license. Sentence: $250 fine.

Michael J. Coleman, 47, of 413 Fifth St., Toledo, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension. Sentence: $150 fine.

Michelle S. Perkins, 26, of 1142 E. Third St., Lima, pleaded guilty to operator license required. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $250 fine.

Rachael A. Wierwille, 21, of 08385 state Route 197, Wapakoneta, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension. Sentence: $100 fine. Pleaded guilty to driving under suspension. Sentence: $150 fine.

Lucille M. Willier, 42, of 54 Bollen Drive SW, Rome, Georgia, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension. Sentence: $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to falsification. Sentence: 3 days jail, $150 fine.

Antonio D. Williams, 23, of 758 E. Fourth St., Apt. C10, Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension. Sentence: $100 fine.

Aug. 23

Brittany R. Bushong, 26, of 102 W. Clay St., Mt. Blanchard, pleaded guilty to theft. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Brandon L. Walker, 28, of 2976 Hanover Dr., Lima, pleaded no contest to theft. Sentence: 90 days jail, 71 suspended, $150 fine.

Brandon L. Walker, 28, of 2976 Hanover Drive, Lima, pleaded no contest to obstructing official business. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Tavarous K. Hall, 27, of 521 Hope St., Lima, pleaded guilty to illegal use / possession marijuana drug paraphernalia. Sentence: $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to possession of drugs. Sentence: $150 fine.

Tori S. Mason, 18, of 4149 Bonnie Drive NW, Malvern, pleaded guilty to criminal trespass. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Brittany Laureano, 27, of 330 S. Cole St., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 5 days jail, suspended, $500 fine. Pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Donald J. Smith, 37, of 910 Hughes St., Van Wert, pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Dairreyon K. Henry, 20, of 402 Ashland Ave., Apt. G2, Wapakoneta, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence underage. Sentence: 5 days jail, suspended, $250 fine.

Derrick Irons Jr., 20, of 901 N. McDonel St., Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 5 days jail, suspended, $500 fine. Pleaded guilty to stopping for school bus. Sentence: $250 fine.

Angela M. Mendez, 37, of 421 N. Collett St., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $250 fine.

Aaron Brock, 34, of 602 W. Chillicothe Ave., Bellefontaine, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: 30 days jail, suspended, $250 fine.

Brandon C. Fitch, 24, of 1175 E. Albert St., Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, operating vehicle under the influence suspension. Sentence: 20 days jail, 17 suspended, $250 fine.

Alonzo L. Williams, 25, of 1202 S. Central Ave., Lima, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs. Sentence: $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to operator license required. Sentence: three days jail, suspended, $375 fine. Pleaded guilty to no operator license – fifth lifetime. Sentence: 30 days jail, $150 fine.

Andrew Raber, 19, of 1769 Westwood Ave., Apt. B, Alliance, pleaded guilty to criminal trespass. Sentence: 10 days jail, suspended, $150 fine.

Brian D. Calhoun, 34, of 490 Yale Ave., Lima, pleaded no contest to disorderly conduct. Sentence: $150 fine.

Jacob Valenti, 22, of 310 W. Silver St., Wapakoneta, pleaded guilty to reckless operation. Sentence: $150 fine.

Taylor Gaff, 37, of 4309 Zurmehly Road, Lima, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 120 days jail, 90 suspended, $750 fine.

Kaye F. Wiswell, 31, of 3284 Atlin Ave., Dublin, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 5 days jail, suspended, $500 fine.

William L. Johnson, 61, of 2530 Dutch Hollow Road, Elida, pleaded guilty to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 90 days jail, 60 suspended, $600 fine.

Larnell A. Funches, 36, of 947 Richie Ave., Lima, pleaded no contest to operating vehicle under the influence. Sentence: 3 days jail, suspended, $375 fine.

Danielle N. Hensley-Armentrout, 33, of 2828 Sunderland Road, Lima, pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $100 fine. Pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to driving under suspension, FRA suspension. Sentence: $200 fine. Pleaded guilty to driving under suspension. Sentence: $250 fine.

Luther Petty, 53, of 323 E. 2nd St., Lima, pleaded guilty to failure to reinstate operator license. Sentence: $150 fine. Pleaded guilty to driving under suspension. Sentence: $150 fine.