Cincinnati man killed in Miller City single-vehicle crash

MILLER CITY — A Cincinnati man was killed Friday night when he crashed his vehicle after going airborne over railroad tracks.

Fidencio A. Martinez-Trejo, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. He had been drinking. He was wearing a seat belt, the Lima post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported.

The crash happened at 8:45 p.m. on state Route 108. Martinez-Trejo was driving south on state Route 108 at a high rate of speed. He drove over the railroad crossing, his vehicle went airborne and landed left of the roadway centerline, the patrol reported.

His vehicle traveled off the left side of the road, he overcorrected his steering and the vehicle re-entered the road, rolled over, went off the left side of the road and struck a utility police before coming to rest in a field, the patrol reported.