Tourism gives Allen County economy a big boost

LIMA — Tourism in Allen County accounted for a record $314.7 million in total annual business sales in 2015, according to a study by Tourism Economics and Longwoods International.

The figure represents an increase of 13.3 percent from a 2011 study. Tourism supports 4,597 jobs in Allen County, said Christine Pleva, the executive director for the Lima-Allen County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The jobs generated an estimate $91.2 million in wages and $40.7 million in federal, state and local taxes in 2015, she said. The local taxes alone were $8.4 million.

The top three areas of direct visitor spending in Allen County last year were $71.4 million for retail, $66.6 million for food and beverage, and $26.4 million for lodging.