Biz Beat: AEDG seeks volunteers for focus groups

LIMA — The Allen Economic Development Group is conducting six focus groups to help explore and understand notable shifts in population, and determine how to transform the region in the future.

The focus groups will take a deeper dive into relevant topics by:

• Examining external trends and internal research impacting local communities.

• Mapping out how individuals currently connect within the region.

• Exploring challenges and opportunities impacting individuals and the region.

• Determining next steps and action items to position the region for future growth.

Focus groups will be held daily from Sept. 19 to Sept. 23 in Lima. Register by visiting http://bit.ly/2bD0327.

Foundations Behavioral Health

kicks off expansion project

CELINA — Foundations Behavioral Health Services kicked off a major building expansion of its main facility with a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday.

The 4,000 square-foot expansion, with an estimated base construction cost of $536,000, will add 15 counseling offices, a conference room, a doctor’s waiting room, two restrooms, and additional storage and mechanical space to the facility.

The expanded facility will also have added security features, including keyless entry and security cameras at all exterior entrances. Construction is slated to start the first week of September, and will be completed in May 2017.

Seminar to help farmers,

businesses find health options

FINDLAY — Owners of small businesses and farms will learn how to choose the best employee health care options by attending a seminar presented by the Ohio Farm Bureau.

Topics to be discussed include how the Affordable Care Act is affecting Ohioans, what employers need to know about the ACA, why health care coverage makes sense for the business and detailed information on getting started, choosing options and measuring benefits and costs.

The seminar will be offered Sept. 7 at the Hancock County OSU Extension office in Findlay. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., with the program from 9 a.m. to noon.

The cost of the seminar is $30 for Farm Bureau members and $50 for non-members. To register, contact your county Farm Bureau. Registration is due by Sept. 5.

Holistic speaker at Women

in Business luncheon on Thursday

LIMA — The quarterly Women in Business Luncheon will be held from 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at The City Club, 144 S. Main St. in Lima.

The luncheon’s featured speaker is Dr. Tony Rump, an advocate of the natural holistic healing benefits of Chiropractic Quantum Neurology, nutrition, exercise and positive thinking.

The cost to attend is $25 for Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce members, and $40 for non-members. Register online by visiting http://bit.ly/2bFU7r2.

West Ohio CAP offering down payment assistance

LIMA — The West Ohio Community Action Partnership’s Home Ownership Down Payment Assistance Program is offering up to $6,000 toward the purchase of an individual or family’s first home.

One-person homes that earn an annual income of $31,200 or less in Allen County may qualify, along with two- to eight- person homes that earn $36,650 to $58,850 per year. Other qualifications include an annual income of at least $12,000, the desire to purchase a home in Allen County, and having not owned a home in the last three years.

Call 419-227-2586 to speak with a certified housing counselor.

BIZ BEAT

By John Bush [email protected]

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima

