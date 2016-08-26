Nelly, Sean Kingston perform at the fair

LIMA — The Allen County Fair has long been synonymous with providing big-name talent.

This year, they went with two.

The fair has a longstanding tradition of bringing predominantly big country music acts to the fair, including Kelsea Bellerini and Rascal Flatts tonight. However, a new genre was introduced to the fair this year with rappers Sean Kingston and Nelly. It wasn’t the sellout they were hoping for, but nonetheless, promoter Dennis Richardson said it can still be measured a success. The crowd exceeded 2,000 before the major headline acts had even reached the stage.

“Lima is a different demographic, and you have to know what the people will come to,” said Richardson, co-owner of Live 4 Entertainment. “To get this many people here, it can be considered a success.”

Concert-goers were able to get warmed up with acts Keyarrah Ferentay and rapper Jola out of Dayton before the big show started. The main acts performed hits songs such as Kingston’s “Beautiful Girls” and “Fire Burning” and Nelly’s “Grillz” and “Dilemma.”

Richardson said he feels it was a smart move providing a new style of music at the fair and said plans are already in the work to bring another top act next year, though he couldn’t reveal who it is yet.

“Its a secret for now,” Richardson said, “but it is coming.”

Richardson said many people had the wrong idea of what to expect from the show, and he feels the word will get out after the first time.

“There were a lot of bad rumors going around, expecting gangster things or something,” Richardson said. “We chose these specific artists because of that sort of thing. We also had a no-cussing clause in the contracts with the performers. We wanted to support a family atmosphere.”

The lineup fit perfectly for 10-year-old Alex Miller and his mother, Faith Marshall. Miller is a Kingston fan while his mother is a Nelly fan. It was Miller’s first concert.

“I think a lot of kids would rather come see this,” Miller said. He said he would come back every year if it was a band he liked, and he said he would like to see someone like Twenty One Pilots.

J.J. Snyder, 28, is into all kinds of music and said he also plans to attend tonight’s country music show.

“I like both of these performers,” Snyder said. “If they get big names, it will work.”

Snyder said his favorite Nelly song was “Country Grammar.”

Rick Wilkerson, 47, of Lima, said it was a great attempt for the first time.

“They are big names that will draw a big crowd, but not too big to where it can’t be handled,” Wilkerson said. “I think it is going to be successful and I hope they do it again next year.”

Recording artist Sean Kingston performs at the Allen County Fairgrounds on Friday. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Kingston-RP006-1.jpg Recording artist Sean Kingston performs at the Allen County Fairgrounds on Friday. Richard Parrish | The Lima News Recording artist Sean Kingston performs at the Allen County Fairgrounds on Friday. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Kingston-RP004-1.jpg Recording artist Sean Kingston performs at the Allen County Fairgrounds on Friday. Richard Parrish | The Lima News Recording artist Nelly performs at the Allen County Fairgrounds on Friday. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_Nelly-RP006-1.jpg Recording artist Nelly performs at the Allen County Fairgrounds on Friday. Richard Parrish | The Lima News

By Lance Mihm [email protected]

Reach Lance Mihm at 567-242-0409 or at [email protected]

Reach Lance Mihm at 567-242-0409 or at [email protected]