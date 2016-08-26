NAACP critical of criminal justice system, sheriff fires back

LIMA — NAACP President Ron Fails accused law enforcement and other members of the criminal justice system Friday of unfair treatment of blacks, including targeting minorities through enforcement.

That criticism infuriated Sheriff Sam Crish. Police Chief Kevin Martin was not too happy, either. Both men said they met with Fails and agreed to additional meetings to address concerns but Fails has not met with them again and Crish said Fails has yet to call him to set up a second meeting.

“If he feels and I’m using his words, ‘There are these issues,’ he’s president of the NAACP and tells me he’s going to be in contact to have further meetings to discuss things in the community and I never hear back from him?” Crish said.

Martin was surprised by Fails’ comments, especially since he was supposed to meet with Fails later in the day Friday until Fails canceled the meeting for a second time.

Fails accused law enforcement officers of racial profiling, especially in the black community through traffic stops for something as simple as a turn signal not properly used.

Crish and Martin both said neither agency uses racial profiling and if that took place, they would immediately address it.

“The Lima Police Department does not condone or permit racial profiling,” Martin said.

Martin said Lima police direct a lot of resources to high crime areas to protect the citizens in those areas, not to harass people. He said if officers see a violation or illegal activity, they address it.

“Unfortunately, the people who carry illegal drugs, the people who are carrying illegal guns, the people who are carrying burglary tools, they don’t have signs on their cars that say they are engaged in criminal activity,” Martin said.

The chief also challenged Fails or anyone else to drive behind a car to try to see if the person or people in the car can be identified by race. He said it’s hard to see.

Crish said he wants to address issues in the community that lead to crime to make it a safer place for all citizens to live.

“I told him I would be willing to do whatever it takes. I told him it takes everyone to be able to make a difference in this community,” Crish said. “I never heard anything back.”

Crish recently looked at 925 random traffic tickets deputies wrote in 2015 and the first part of 2016. Of those, 297 were for a black person violating a traffic law and 627 were for a white person violating a traffic law, Crish said.

Crish said he is frustrated Fails would criticize law enforcement officers while failing to keep his word that he would meet with officials to identify concerns.

Crish even fired back, saying the NAACP was not doing enough to address issues of violent crime especially in the black community.

“We have young African Americans killing young African Americans in this community. A lot of shootings in this community, and I don’t see where he is willing to do anything about that. He wants to stand up and bash law enforcement today?” Crish said.

Fails and the NAACP did hold a news conference earlier this year in which they also were critical of members of the black community for not doing enough to curb violence in the black community. Fails said he did not blame police and members of the black community needed to do more to address the concerns.

Martin said his agency has been proactive in trying to be transparent. Not only is his agency working toward having body cameras for officers but Lima Police asked a member of the NAACP to join the process of writing a policy for the use of body cameras, which the NAACP agreed to and has been involved with.

“It’s not like we are trying to exclude them from trying to make things better,” Martin said.

Fails also was critical of the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office, saying the prosecutor’s office works with law enforcement to stack charges against blacks, particularly drug charges. As an example, he said a black person selling drugs may not be arrested after the first crime and be allowed to do the same activity 15 more times, enough to carry charges that could put a young black man in prison for nearly the rest of his life, Fails said.

Allen County Prosecutor Juergen Waldick said “Prosecution is based on conduct, not the color of your skin.”

Fails said he has contacted the U.S. Department of Justice asking the agency to look into his concerns in Lima before racial tension erupts.

Fails also was critical of the court system, which he said is unfair to blacks. He said blacks are not tried by a jury of their peers and sometimes the entire jury is white.

Allen County Common Pleas Judge Jeffrey Reed said jurors are selected at random through the voter registration list.

“There is no intentional exclusion of anybody based on race, creed or gender. It’s registered voters,” Reed said.

Fails said he did meet with Crish, Martin, Waldick and the judges. He said all were pleasant but are not doing anything to address his concerns.

“They are nice conversations. They smile, they agree, they disagree. We are not looking for a good conversation, we are looking for change.” Fails said. “What is going on in this community must stop. What is at risk is the future of the African American community.”

NAACP President Ron Fails (at the podium) and members of the group held a press conference Friday to criticize the criminal justice system, which they say is unfair to blacks. Greg Sowinski | The Lima News

By Greg Sowinski [email protected]

Reach Greg Sowinski at 567-242-0464 or on Twitter @Lima_Sowinski.

