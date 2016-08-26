USDA official urges local residents to help reduce Lake Erie algal blooms

LIMA — An official with the United States Department of Agriculture discussed the impact of harmful algal blooms in the Lake Erie Watershed and how northwest Ohio residents can help mitigate this problem.

“Even though we’re here in Allen County, we impact what goes on in that Great Lake to the north,” said Steve Davis, Ohio Lake Erie coordinator for the USDA’s Natural Resource Conservation Service.

Toxic algal blooms are caused by an abundance of nutrients, specifically phosphorus, in warm, slow-moving water. The type of algae growing in Lake Erie produces a toxin called microcystin, which pollutes the drinking water the lake produces. Davis said it also impacts tourism and fishing, noting that the amount of fishing licenses sold in eight counties along the lake declined by 15 percent in 2015.

“The total economic impact for the Lake Erie region is about $14.1 billion,” he said. “It’s a huge economic driver of the state.”

Speaking at a Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce event, Davis said the algal bloom problem has been going on for years, but a recent outbreak has sparked a great deal of research into the cause, impact and solutions to reduce algae in Lake Erie.

“In 2015, we had the largest algal bloom on record,” he said. “As a result of that, a lot of state conservation organizations and federal organizations are doing things to help clean up the lake.”

While efforts are underway to mitigate this problem on a state and national level, Davis said there are several things residents of northwest Ohio can do to help.

For farmers, Davis recommends trapping nutrients at the edge of their fields by using devices such as filter strips and buffers, controlling soil erosion through a no-till farming system, and utilizing precision nutrient management to eliminate unnecessary fertilizer application.

Davis said if farmers don’t start implementing these practices, it’s likely the state and federal government will force them to.

“We believe in voluntary conservation — working with farmers to customize what fits them,” he said, adding that there is $77 million in funding available to help farmers initiate these practices. “I think agriculture has an opportunity to step up and make some changes to solve this problem on its own. If we don’t, more regulations are coming.”

For homeowners, Davis said they should apply lawn fertilizers that do not contain phosphorus and make sure their sewage system is running properly.

“Everybody wants a silver bullet, but there is no silver bullet,” he said. “It’s going to take everybody adopting those practices so we can reduce phosphorus by 40 percent, which is the goal the U.S. and Canadian governments established.

When asked why residents of Allen County and the surrounding area should care about what happens in Lake Erie, Davis said there are a number of reasons.

“No. 1, they go there to enjoy the lake, and there are even people in Allen County that run charter boat businesses on the lake,” he said. “Also, the lake generates income for the state of Ohio, which comes back to all Ohioans. It’s Ohio’s Great Lake — it’s a resource that benefits all of Ohio.”

Steve Davis, Ohio Lake Erie coordinator for the USDAs Natural Resource Conservation Service, discusses the algal bloom problem in Lake Erie during the Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce’s Wake, Rattle & Roll event Friday at the Allen County Fairgrounds. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_wake-rattle-roll.jpg Steve Davis, Ohio Lake Erie coordinator for the USDAs Natural Resource Conservation Service, discusses the algal bloom problem in Lake Erie during the Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce’s Wake, Rattle & Roll event Friday at the Allen County Fairgrounds. John Bush | The Lima News

By John Bush [email protected]

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima

