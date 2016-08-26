Community engagement key to Common Grounds’ success

Hours: 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

BLUFFTON — Common Grounds Coffeehouse & Cafe co-owner Phil Zimmerly credits community involvement as the driving force behind the growth and overall success of his business.

“Bluffton is a pretty awesome place, so we’re constantly involved in whatever’s going on in the community,” said Zimmerly, who is also president of the Bluffton chamber board. “It’s a give and take — we give a lot to the community and we get back a lot. That makes all the difference.”

Located at 101 S. Main St., Common Grounds has called downtown Bluffton its home since 2009. Owned by Zimmerly and his wife, Sharon, Common Grounds serves specialty coffee drinks, smoothies, tea and more, along with sandwiches for lunch and pastries for breakfast.

Since opening seven years ago, Common Grounds has expanded quite a bit. Zimmerly hired a trained chef two years ago to enhance the food menu, and now the coffee shop makes all its food from scratch.

“We make our own doughnuts every day, we make our own bagels, we use real fruit in our smoothies instead of concentrate — everything is homemade,” he said. “It’s part of our identity now.”

In addition to food and smoothies, Zimmerly also roasts his own coffee. Around four years ago, he purchased the assets of a roasting company that went out of business. Under the name Big Z Coffee Company, Zimmerly roasts and sells coffee beans to a variety of grocery stores, restaurants and even funeral homes.

Of course, he also uses his coffee beans at Common Grounds.

“We typically roast every Friday, so it’s all about that freshness,” he said. “I know where it comes from, right down to the name of the farm and the guy who owns it. It’s all about controlling the parameters.”

Since he roasts his own coffee beans, Zimmerly can experiment with time, temperature and air flow to create unique flavors.

“Some people hate it and some people love it, but it’s cool we can experiment,” he said.

With expanded offerings, increased sales and an emphasis on originality, Zimmerly views his business as a success. However, he said it wouldn’t be possible without the support of the community. Even the local businesses who would typically be considered his competitors.

“My best friend owns Luke’s Bar & Grill right down the street, and people always say, ‘he’s your competition,’” Zimmerly said. “Maybe he is, especially at lunch time, but we have each other’s backs. I’ve spent all hours of the day helping him out at his place, and he’s done the same for me.

“It’s a two-way street, and I think that give and take is important.”

Zimmerly added that when this two-way street is established, the entire community benefits.

“That partnership is great for me, it’s great for Luke, and it’s great for everybody else in town,” he said. “The connections you have in town makes it a great place to live, and a great place to run a business.”

Phil Zimmerly, co-owner of Common Grounds Coffehouse & Cafe in Bluffton, serves a coffee to his mother, Alice Bates. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_small-biz-1.jpg Phil Zimmerly, co-owner of Common Grounds Coffehouse & Cafe in Bluffton, serves a coffee to his mother, Alice Bates. John Bush | The Lima News

By John Bush [email protected]

Common Grounds Coffehouse & Cafe: Location: 101 S. Main St., Bluffton Phone: 419-358-9622 Website: cgohio.com Facebook: Facebook.com/CGOHIO Hours: 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima