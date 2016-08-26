ONU to host observatory event tonight

ADA — The Ohio Northern University Observatory will host an opportunity to view a conjunction of Jupiter and Venus from 6 to 7 p.m. today.

The two planets will pass as close as 4/60th of a degree from one another. The event is free.

The observatory is located on the western part of campus near Wander Field.

Because the event occurs before sundown, there will not be an opportunity for stargazing or observing “deep sky” objects. However, the observatory’s new solar telescope will allow for the viewing of the sun itself.