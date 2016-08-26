South Side Christian Church aiding flood victims

LIMA — South Side Christian Church is helping victims affected by recent flooding in Louisiana.

The Rev. Steve Brown is in contact with the pastor of First UMC church in Denham Springs, Louisiana. That church is responding to the immediate needs of more than 40,000 people who have been affected by flooding. They are feeding and housing people, and their building is being used as a base for several organizations who are helping with the clean-up.

South Side’s Disciples Women met Tuesday and raised nearly $1,000 to send to the flood relief.

South Side is asking that members continue to respond with a special collection Sunday.