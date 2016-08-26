Police calls

North Charles and West North streets, Lima — Police were called Friday to a hit and skip crash.

100 block of East Pearl Street, Lima — Police were called Friday to handle a car theft.

600 block of West Kibby Street, Lima — Police were called Thursday to the scene of a theft.

600 block of North Elizabeth Street, Lima — Police were called Thursday to the scene of a break in.

People charged with misdemeanor offenses are not identified in this column, but are identified through published court dispositions. This column is only a sample of available reports.