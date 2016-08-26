Kelsea Ballerini counting on fans becoming buddies

LIMA — The Allen County Fair has traditionally brought great entertainment to the area with their country acts. This year they’ve topped the charts by nabbing Rascal Flatts and Kelsea Ballerini. The show is 8 p.m. Saturday, and tickets are still available.

Kelsea Ballerini is penned as being “Country’s Next Queen,” according to Billboard Magazine. She has garnered her first-ever ACM award for 2016 New Female Vocalist of the Year, won the fan-voted Radio Disney Music Award for The Freshest – Best New Artist and the American Country Countdown Award for Breakthrough Female of the Year. Through all the awards, she remains humble. Her hits include “Love Me Like You Mean It,” “Dibs,” and “Peter Pan.”

Ballerini, who is 22 years old, listened to a variety of music when she was younger.

“I listened to everything. My first memories of music are what my parents listened to and that was a lot of Stevie Wonder, Frank Sinatra, Aretha Franklin, Tony Bennett, that kind of stuff, which I still have such a fascination with. My first stuff that I chose to listen to was pop. I still love pop music like Britney Spears and NSYNC and all of that. True bubblegum pop is what I loved growing up. But I also grew up on a farm in east Tennessee so I had super country roots. So when I discovered country music I was 12 and it started making a lot of sense to me,” Ballerini said.

Ballerini writes all of her own music, and it’s actually her songwriting that has launched her into her singing career.

“I was 12 when I first started writing songs and I was 15 when I moved to Nashville. I write all my stuff. I really don’t think that I would be an artist if I wasn’t a songwriter. That was kind of the thing that propelled me into moving and pursuing it all,” she said.

Fans attending tonight’s concert will get an up close and personal view of Kelsea because that’s what she likes.

“I try to put together a show where it’s like introducing myself because I know that it’s my first time being in front of a lot of these people. My goal is to walk onstage and hopefully sing a couple of songs that people know from me and then some covers that I love and I talk a little bit and go out into the crowd a little bit. My goal is that I walk offstage and people feel like we’re buddies,” said Ballerini.

Kelsea Ballerini will perform with Rascal Flatts on Saturday night at the Allen County Fair.

IF YOU GO WHAT: Rascal Flatts with special guest Kelsea Ballerini WHEN: 8 p.m. Saturday WHERE: Allen County Fairgrounds, 2750 Harding Highway, Lima ADMISSION: $45 for bleacher/grandstand; $55 track seating and $65 party pit

