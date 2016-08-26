Get This: Woman jostled on subway loses grip on crickets and worms

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City subway riders are likely to get bugged over a lot of things — but a recent incident was one for the books.

The New York Post says a woman trying to sell crickets and worms lost her grip on her odd cargo when she got jostled Wednesday evening on a “D” train.

Rider Chris Calabrese says startled passengers had crickets on their arms; his girlfriend was crying. The worms wriggled on the floor.

Passengers moved to the other end of the subway car. Someone pulled the emergency brake and the train halted on the Manhattan Bridge.

Calabrese says it was “the craziest thing” he’d ever seen on a train.