School delays for Friday, Aug. 26

,

Fog has been seen throughout the region today, causing school delays.


Foggy conditions led some area school districts to delay the start of classes Friday:

Ada schools: Two-hour delay.

Brookhill Center: Two-hour delay.

Columbus Grove schools: Two-hour delay.

Crestview schools: Two-hour delay.

Jennings schools: Two-hour delay.

Kalida schools: Two-hour delay.

Lincolnview schools: Two-hour delay.

Ottoville schools: Two-hour delay.

Parkway schools: Two-hour delay.

Vantage Career Center: Two-hour delay.

Van Wert schools and Lifelinks: Two-hour delay.

Lima News
