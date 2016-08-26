School delays for Friday, Aug. 26

Foggy conditions led some area school districts to delay the start of classes Friday:
Ada schools: Two-hour delay.
Brookhill Center: Two-hour delay.
Columbus Grove schools: Two-hour delay.
Crestview schools: Two-hour delay.
Jennings schools: Two-hour delay.
Kalida schools: Two-hour delay.
Lincolnview schools: Two-hour delay.
Ottoville schools: Two-hour delay.
Parkway schools: Two-hour delay.
Vantage Career Center: Two-hour delay.
Van Wert schools and Lifelinks: Two-hour delay.
Fog has been seen throughout the region today, causing school delays.