Helping kidsnavigatethe world

We learned in school about our five senses – sight, hearing, touch, taste and smell. In the world of occupational therapy, we know about two additional sensory systems: the vestibular system and the proprioceptive system.

The vestibular sense helps our bodies respond to movement. Receptors located in the inner ear respond to head position and gravity. Proprioception refers to the body’s awareness of its position in space and works through receptors located in our muscles and joints. These, along with the five well-known senses, are responsible for receiving information from our environment and sending it to our brains so we may develop an understanding of the world around us.

To a child with a developing nervous system, the world can be very overwhelming. The onslaught of sights, sounds, and smells in even the simplest of environments, can be as overstimulating as being at Times Square on New Year’s Eve.

As children learn to navigate this bombardment of sensory input day in and day out, it is not uncommon for their parents to witness them shielding their eyes or covering their ears in a crowded space. Children may run from the loud noise of the vacuum cleaner, gag at the smell of broccoli at the dinner table or complain about the texture of new clothes on their skin. The question is, when do these behaviors cross the line from being typical, to being problematic? An occupational therapist trained in sensory integration can help decipher the difference.

Sensory integration is the process by which our brain receives information from our body’s sensory systems. It then filters, interprets and analyzes the information and sends signals back to our body so we may respond appropriately to that sensory stimulus. It is a process that occurs constantly, and without conscious thought or effort.

When children experience difficulties processing sensory information, this can lead to difficulties in other areas. These may include decreased focus and attention, delays in fine or gross motor coordination and diminished social skills. Typically, one or more senses is under or over reactive to input, leading to behavioral responses that hinder successful participation in daily activities. For example, a child with an under responsive vestibular system may seek constant motion and find it difficult to sit still in school. To a child with an over responsive tactile sense, shoelaces may feel like a hand full of pins and needles when attempting to tie their shoes.

An occupational therapist trained in sensory integration works with children of all ages who are struggling with sensory processing. Through play-based therapy that combines various sensory experiences, an occupational therapist can help a child to develop improved ability to interpret and understand sensory information from the environment.

How do you know if your child may be having difficulties processing sensory information? Most children go through phases in which they struggle with certain sensory stimuli. They may not enjoy the feel of certain fabrics in their clothing. They may be picky eaters or overly sensitive to smells. Some children may be clumsier than others. Others may be fearful about movement of swings or heights of playground equipment. However, if a child’s reaction to sensations is particularly intense and it ultimately interferes with their ability to function in daily tasks alongside their peers, it may be an indication of a sensory processing problem.

If you are concerned about your child’s sensory processing skills, discuss this with your child’s doctor. They may refer your child for an occupational therapy evaluation. After initial evaluation, the occupational therapist will create an individualized plan of care, with therapy goals focused specifically on those areas of daily life the child is finding most difficult. The ultimate goal is to help your child better understand and successfully maneuver through the world we live in.

Laura Mitchell is an occupational therapist at St. Rita’s Health Partners. To learn more about occupational therapy, visit: mercy.com.

