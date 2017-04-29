Real Life Mama: Mommy, just hang on

Dear Toddler Mommy, I see you chasing your squirmy child to get a diaper on them, putting their shoes on for the fourth time, and wiping food off of their just-put-on outfit all while trying to leave the house five minutes ago. I completely understand your struggle, so I wanted to reach out to you as a Mama with one child on the other side. There are easier days ahead, Mommy, just hang on. Four is coming, and it is magical.

I see your irrational and inconsolable little darling throwing that full-blown tantrum in the grocery line as you try to contain them. I, too, attempted anything to console my hollering child — asking nicely, begging and pleading for her to stop, threatening time outs and loss of favorite toys, and even (gulp) giving in to what started the tantrum in the first place. I hate admitting that, but at some point you lose all sense of hope and you just try anything that may possibly work. But then, 4 starts creeping in and suddenly the illogical fits decrease drastically. It’s an amazing feeling to not dread the next outbreak and be able to reason with your child. Hold tight, Mommy, it’s not far off.

I also remember that joyous feeling every parent gets when their child is interested in potty training — a feeling that crumbles once you realize that the diaper-ridding experience is awful. It is no longer changing the baby when you get to a convenient place. It becomes finding a bathroom every single time your child feels the slightest twinge of pottying. And, as you now know, just because you are not actually changing a diaper does not mean you are done with the clean up. But just when you think pottying will forever be the most talked about subject in your life, they turn 4 and finally get it! Although there may still be a few too-busy-playing dribbles, and make-sure-they-are-clean No. 2s, they can finally hold their little bladder until the next convenient potty stop. And, alleluia, they can at least attempt to wipe their own bottoms! Hang on, Mommy, it’s coming!

I can feel your frustration with the time-consuming three-piece sippy cups and annoying two-piece snack containers. But I assure you, Mommy, that soon you will be able to hand your child a regular cup along side an uncovered bowl and know that (typically) you aren’t going to have goldfish crackers swimming in a sea of juice. Don’t lose your grip, Mommy, 4 is right around the corner!

I, too, have had the afternoon conversations in my head longing for real communication with someone — anyone — who could speak full sentences. Soon, those lonely talks will be more than deciphering toddler gibberish as you and your 4 year old will actually be able to have real discussions. Sure, they may still involve make believe and fantasy, but you will actually be communicating. It’s up ahead, Mommy. Just hang tight.

The time is coming when your child can clean up their toys and not make five additional messes when they get distracted by the “new” toys in the bottom of the toy box. And it may be tough to accept, but she won’t need you to study her every move to ensure she isn’t getting into something she shouldn’t. She will be able to swing in the backyard while you periodically peek from the kitchen window, and you may even get a break when she heads to a (trusted) neighbor’s house to play with friends. There will even come a time when you can actually take a relaxing shower and know that your sweet child will be safely playing right where you left her. This is all on the other side, Mommy, you are almost there. Keep hanging on.

Four brings some awesome advances, but, I’ll warn you, there may be moments when you catch yourself actually missing some of the silly and irritating toddler shenanigans. Your sweet child — who got up and pottied on her own, dressed herself in a clean (and flashy) outfit, ate her breakfast with no spills (and put her dish in the sink), and even put on her shoes and socks all while entertaining herself so you could get ready, no longer needs her hovering mommy as much. There’s such a relief in the feeling of freedom yet a longing to just hold their newborn body once more, clean up the sticky messes, change the stinky diapers and soak up the feeling of being needed constantly. So, Toddler Mommy, in the midst of the chaotic 2s and treacherous 3s, don’t forget that you have a sweet, dependent, babbling child to hold on to. And hang on, Mommy, because 4 is coming and, once it gets here, it may actually be a little difficult to grasp.

Happy fourth birthday, Maylie Jane.

By Sarah Shrader Guest columnist

Sarah (Pitson) Shrader was born and raised in Lima. She is a Lima Central Catholic and Tiffin University graduate. Sarah is a full-time working mama who enjoys writing about her somewhat crazy, always adventurous life as a mother. She lives in Bath Township with her husband, Paul, and their daughters, her writing inspirations, Maylie and Reagan.

