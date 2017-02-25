Voting for Oscars

“Good movies,” wrote film critic Roger Ebert, “are a civilizing force. They allow us to empathize with those whose lives are different than our own … . They open windows in our box of space and time.”

In 2016, “Moonlight” opened more of those windows for me than any of the 50-odd movies I watched last year. If I were a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, “Moonlight” would get my votes for best picture, best director, best supporting actor and best adapted screenplay.

In four other major categories, I’ve seen most — but not all — of the 2016 nominees, so I have choices there as well: best actor, best actress, best supporting actress and best animated feature. Them first, then my “Moonlight” votes.

Best Actor

Of the five nominees for best actor, I’ve seen Casey Affleck in “Manchester By the Sea,” Denzel Washington in “Fences,” and Ryan Gosling in “La La Land” — two heavyweight family dramas and one lightweight “Hollywood” musical. Casey Afflect gets my vote for his subtle, underplayed, highly internalized role as Lee Chandler. He’s the central character in best-picture-nominated “Manchester,” almost always on screen and, weighed down — as we learn — with grief and guilt. Affleck’s performance evokes the empathy Ebert looks for in a good (“great,” in this case) movie. Had I not already cast my vote for best-picture “Moonlight,” “Manchester By the Sea” would get my vote.

Best Actress

I confess I’ve seen only two best-actress performances — Emma Stone, “La La Land,” and Meryl Streep, “Florence Foster Jenkins,” but Streep is such a treat I can’t not cast my vote for her splendid, funny, heart-breaking, life-and-art-affirming, amazing portrayal of the film’s real-life title character. Jenkins lived with her husband (well-played by Hugh Grant) and famously sang opera — off-key — in New York City in the 1940s. You’ll never again hear Queen of the Night in Mozart’s “Magic Flute” the same way after Streep’s rendition (“to pierce with sound”) in “Florence Foster Jenkins.” I smiled to myself as I wrote that sentence; Streep is that good. See this movie, asap.

Best Supporting Actress

I’ve seen four of the five nominees for best supporting actress, but my choice here is easy. As good as Naomie Harris (“Moonlight”), Octavia Spencer (“Hidden Figures”) and Michelle Williams (“Manchester By the Sea”) are, my vote goes to Viola Davis for her stunning performance as patient, sensible Rose, married 18 years to blustering Troy (Denzel Washington). Her finest speech — it’s in act two, following Troy’s long-winded summary of his life and hard times — begins, “But what about my life?” You won’t forget Davis’ astonishing, heart-and-show-stopping response.

Best Animated Feature

“Kubo and the Two Strings” is my pick for best animated feature, although “Moana” and “Zootopia” are also worthy nominees. “Kubo’s” drop-dead gorgeous, stop-motion animation is enough in itself for an Oscar, but it boasts other pleasures as well, including grown-up themes — the power of stories and memories to teach us who we are — and an excellent voice cast — Charlize Theron and Matthew McConaughey as Kubo’s animal companions and mentors on his quest, and Ralph Fiennes as his nemesis.

“Moonlight”

My other four votes go to “Moonlight,” a brilliant, intimate and touching coming-of-age story about growing up poor, black and gay in a drug-ridden Miami neighborhood. First, best-director Barry Jenkins keeps his film’s unwavering focus on its central character, played by three talented actors — Alex Hibbert, Ashton Sanders, Trevante Rhodes. Each is Chiron at a different stage in his life: Hibbert as bullied and quiet 9-year old Chiron, called “Little”; Sanders as adolescent Chiron, conflicted and lonely; and Rhodes as 20-something Chiron whose street name is “Black.”

Second, Jenkins also wrote the best-adapted-screenplay from Tarell Alvin McCraney’s autobiographical play, “In Moonlight Black Boys Look Blue.” Third, best-supporting-actor Mahershala Ali plays neighborhood drug-dealer Juan who teaches life lessons to fatherless Chiron — how to swim and why he should never sit with his back to a door. Most importantly, Juan teaches Chiron “never to let anyone else decide who you’re going to be.” Like the other characters in Jenkins’ film, Juan is complex and poignant. Ali’s underplayed performance is truly award-worthy.

Finally, best–picture “Moonlight” does what Ebert tells us good movies always do: generate deep empathy for characters whose life experiences are far removed from our own. More than any movie I’ve seen in a long time, “Moonlight” did that for me.

By David Adams For The Lima News