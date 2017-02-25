Former Spencerville resident has tie to Oscars

COLUMBUS — Lindsey Moeller didn’t think twice about “natural” products versus traditional.

Until her mother fell ill.

When the former Spencerville resident’s mother was diagnosed with mesothelioma, the traditional medical therapies weren’t helping.

“So we had to result to alternative methods of healing,” she said, reached by phone in Columbus, where she now lives. “It proved to be really beneficial to her.”

Her mother could sleep, her pain was alleviated, her inflammation went down, she could walk without using oxygen. The results were drastic. She was so ill, however, by the time they tried alternative medicine that she lost her battle two years ago.

Doctors never did pinpoint why her mother had mesothelioma in the first place. It’s cancer caused by asbestos fibers in the lungs — and the closest she came to that was changing her own car brakes. Potentially, her father may have brought fibers home from his workplace, and she helped with laundry growing up.

As Moeller researched, the more she came to believe it’s unhealthy to expose ourselves to so many chemicals on a daily basis. Personal care products are especially suspect to her, as we use them so often and rub them directly into our skin.

“That’s what started everything. I just dove head first,” Moeller said.

Her first venture was with a pharmacist cousin. Botavi Labs — a natural pharmacy — opened in April 2016. After focusing on skincare products that could be sold directly to consumers, she and her sisters launched balm on Cyber Monday 2016.

Moeller blended her new research in skincare with her career expertise. She has worked for seven years in marketing at The Limited and Justice. A designer she knew from The Limited worked with her on the balm logo and branding. Moeller, 30, left her career and is now focusing on Botavi Labs and balm fulltime.

The skincare line balm stands for the four sisters — Brooke Binkley, Alison Moeller, Lindsey Moeller and Mara Moeller. Katie Schacht is also partnering.

And they were quite busy last week preparing for a big trip. The organizers of the gifting suite connected to the Academy Awards called and invited them to attend. In the past, celebrities were given “swag bags.” Now, celebrities are invited to shop a kind of mini trade show the day before the awards show at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel in LA. Only about 50 vendors will be there, Moeller said.

The choice to attend was difficult, as each vendor must pay for the privilege. After declining after the initial (surprise) conversation, Moeller was re-contacted with a price reduced by half.

“And I was like, ‘Oh gosh, now I have to,’” she said. A whirlwind fundraising effort and booth-designing effort began, and they were set.

They’re focusing on sharing the story versus selling product. The booth even incorporates chairs and a couch to encourage visiting.

“Hopefully we do a really good job at positioning ourselves,” she said.

So far, there are but a few products offered at balm. But Moeller would love nothing more than to grow the business, perhaps reaching into shampoo/conditioner and more.

“Personally, I make everything for myself,” she said. “But I don’t want to overwhelm people.”

Natural products are different — they smell different, they feel different — because the chemicals we’re used to are absent.

“The biggest thing for me is we never really know what’s going to harm or hurt us until it’s too late,” she said. “We can do things to lower our risk. … Our body is designed to work within nature. That’s how we were created.”

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_balm-logo-1.jpg The company kicked off this campaign at the gifting suite connected with the Academy Awards this weekend. They planned to promote social media sharing of this sign, where the blank may be filled in with different names or sayings. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_balm2smaller-1.jpg The company kicked off this campaign at the gifting suite connected with the Academy Awards this weekend. They planned to promote social media sharing of this sign, where the blank may be filled in with different names or sayings. Courtesy of balm

Learn more balm-skincare.com • Products are available locally at Ritz Intimately Yours, 825 W. Market St., Lima.

Reach Adrienne McGee Sterrett at [email protected]

