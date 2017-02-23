“A Cure for Wellness” – R

The Story

“Mr. Pembroke, I’ve come to bring you back to New York,” says 30-something Lockhart (Dane DeHaan). “I’m not well,” says CEO Pembroke (Harry Groener). “You look alright to me,” Lockhart says. “That’s because,” Pembroke replies, “you are blind.” Pembroke, unable to cope with unrelenting, high-risk corporate pressure, seeks relief at high-end Volmer Institute, somewhere in the Swiss Alps. Junior executive Lockhart, employed in Pembroke’s company, is sent to bring him back. Only Pembroke can save his corporation by approving a critical merger. That’s the setup for this Gothic thriller.

Will Institute director Heinrich Volmer (Jason Isaacs) release Pembroke? Do any of the Institute patients ever leave? What are the Institute’s mysterious treatments? Important questions? If so, see “A Cure for Wellness.” If not, don’t.

The Actors

Dane DeHaan, Jason Isaacs and Mia Goth play central characters Lockhart, Pembroke and Hannah, doing the best they can with underwritten roles. DeHaan is Lockhart, smart, ambitious, but remarkably slow to figure out that the Volmer Institute is not providing respite for its well-heeled, elderly clientele. Jason Isaacs is icy Institute director Volmer. “Think of this as a cleansing of the mind,” he says, as Lockhart is lowered into an underwater immersion tank. “It’s all part of the cure.” Mia Goth is ethereal, pre-pubescent Hannah, who lives at the Institute but whose connection to it is initially unclear.

Others in the cast include Harry Groener as Pembroke, stressed CEO and Lockhart’s boss. Maggie Steed is elderly patient Mrs. Abramov who whispers to Lockhart, “There’s a terrible darkness here.” Magnus Krepper plays villager Pieter who suspects the Institute is not what it claims to be.

Other Comments

“A Cure for Wellness” combines elegant visual style with slow-paced, quasi-Gothic storytelling. Director Gore Verbinski and writer Justin Haythe are credited with the film’s story; photographer Bojan Bazelli, with its visual pleasures. There are lots of these because “Wellness” is 2 ½ hours long — watch for Bazelli’s carefully framed shots of Hohenzollern castle, its splendid surrounding Alps, and green lawns filled with white-robed patients practicing tai chi, playing badminton and croquet. But these pleasures cannot compensate for the film’s muddled narrative, annoying length and slow pace, and absence of characters we care about. Most importantly for a Gothic thriller, they don’t compensate for too few genuine chills and thrills — and too long between them.

Rated R for violent and disturbing content, sexuality, nudity and language, “A Cure for Wellness” runs (a long) 146 minutes. Watch for visual and plot elements from better thrillers — Kubrick’s “The Shining” (1980), for example.

Final Words

Is “A Cure for Wellness”

Gothic horror — or not?

It’s got visual style,

But where’s the Gothic plot?