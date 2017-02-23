PBS favorite ‘Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood’ coming to Van Wert

VAN WERT — “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” comes to Niswonger Performing Arts Center for two shows Saturday.

“It is an off shoot of Mister Rogers Neighborhood. As a matter of fact, little Daniel wears the iconic red sweater that Mr. Rogers wore,” said Tafi Stober, marketing director for Niswonger Performing Arts Center.

While the PBS show is an animated favorite among children, the stage version will hold their attention as well.

“The live show brings the cartoon to life onstage. It really teaches children the same character lessons that Mr. Rogers did,” said Stober. “It’s a great show.”

The show is sponsored by Dr. Jeffery Mohr Family Dentistry.

“They have been running a lot of competitions in the region for kids to be able to get free tickets and things like that. They go in and do dental hygiene classes with all second graders and so they’ve been sharing the message at all of those and giving out chances to win tickets. It’s a great partnership,” she said.

“It’s really important to note that children 3 and under who sit on a parent’s lap does not need a ticket. For families, that’s really important. It’s always important for us that we are cost effective for family pricing, and we just want to get people there to enjoy it,” said Stober.

“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” will have two shows at Niswonger Performing Arts Center, Van Wert. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Daniel-Tiger-s-Neighborhood-2smaller.jpg “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” will have two shows at Niswonger Performing Arts Center, Van Wert. Submitted

By Merri Hanjora [email protected]

IF YOU GO WHAT: “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood” WHEN: 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday WHERE: Niswonger Performing Arts Center, 10700 state Route 118 S., Van Wert ADMISSION: $15 to $35. Contact 419-238-6722 or NPACVW.org.

Reach Merri Hanjora at 567-242-0511.

