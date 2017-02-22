Waiting for dust to settle

The church is going through a season of metamorphosis. It’s a time when believers should remain focused and keep our eyes upon the Lord.

There is such a shifting and turning in the realm of the Holy Spirit. Things are being uprooted and torn down — as well as some things being built. We must be steady in this season, because when the dust settles, things are not going to look or be the same. New things are being transplanted all to the glory of the Lord. Many of us are being asked to do things we never thought we would be asked to do.

Please do not be moved by what you see — especially in politics — in this season. It is not what you think. Please let us not try to figure things out. It will be futile.

We have messed things up so badly, but God in His own way is fixing all of the broken parts, especially in the church. The church will walk in the supernatural in spite of us. There is a new anointing beginning to unfold that will really cause the dust to fly, because the Philistine spirit (the religious people) are going to be dealt with.

Who are the religious people? They have uncircumcised hearts and ears, they always resist the Holy Spirit, they hate the prophetic because it uncovers things, they murder not with a weapon but with their lips, and they are betrayers and untrustworthy. And they know the word — they can quote Scripture — but they just cannot do the word. This is what is holding back the glory of the Lord.

Uncircumcised hearts are those hearts that refuse to allow the Holy Spirit the opportunity to cut away all of those evil things that can take up residence in us — jealousy, unforgiveness, bitterness, envy, anger and more. All of those things are opposite of love. And let’s not overlook the seriousness of the sins of the flesh — adultery, uncleanness, lasciviousness, idolatry, witchcraft, wrath, strife, heresies, envy, murder, drunkenness and such. If you do things, you shall not enter the kingdom of God. No flesh can dwell in the presence of God, only spirit.

The glory must come into the lives of believers. Drastic change is come to the church, and it will bring much trouble for those who refuse to change. The choice is ours. You will be able to recognize those not in tune with the Holy Spirit because it will be those who are not walking in the power of God. There will be no more church as usual. The Lord is still restoring many of the gifts back to the church.

We need to go forth in this season with great expectation. Remember the law of Expectation. Think on this: Believers need to expect God will do what He has said he will do. If you are not expecting, you are not believing. If you are not expecting, you will not receive.

When all of this transition and reformation is over, when the dust settles, we will behold the beauty of His gory in power and majesty. Just allow the dust to settle. Things appear to be in turmoil and disarray but it won’t be for long.

By Sharon Jefferson Guest columnist

We welcome your comments to [email protected] or 419-979-3095.

