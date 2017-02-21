Lima Symphony Orchestra performs concert with mystery

LIMA — A concert with a mystery is what the Lima Symphony Orchestra is offering patrons Saturday night with “Enigma Variations.”

“This is also known as the ‘Nimrod Variations,’ which is actually someone’s name. The reason they are known as that is there are 14 variations and they are all off of melody. Basically they are musical portraits of people that Edward Elgar knew. And it’s based off their personalities. They are colorful, musical portraits that depict different people in their lives. I’m certain as the audience is listening, hearing a certain melody, it will remind you of someone you know,” said Sara Chongson, marketing and ticketing coordinator for the Lima Symphony Orchestra.

A guest pianist will perform at the concert as well.

“Hidemi Minagawa is a Young Artist Competition finalist. She is performing a Schumann piano concerto, which is a huge piece. It’s beautiful, elegant, extremely romantic. So we have two very large, lush pieces on our concert for February,” said Chongson.

There is another smaller piece by Maurice Ravel called “Le Tombeau de Couperin.”

“All three of these pieces fit very well together. Crafton does such a fantastic job of making it a cohesive program. This one is just a bit smaller in scale, but it’s lovely,” said Chongson.

In addition, there is an event at 6 p.m. at the City Club prior to the concert for $25 per person.

“There will be a cash bar and heavy hors d’oeuvres, so people can come and socialize before the concert and really make a night of it. Just call our office and make reservations, just so we have an idea of how many people are coming. Craig French who is very knowledgeable about ‘Enigma Variations’ will be there. He knows quite a bit about ‘Enigma Variations,’ so as we’re kind of mingling at the event he can shed some insight to that as well,” said Chongson.

Some of the lower strings of the Lima Symphony Orchestra perform. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_LSO2.jpg Some of the lower strings of the Lima Symphony Orchestra perform. Submitted Friends of the Symphony Young Artist Competition Finalist Hidemi Minagawa will perform Robert Schumann’s Piano Concerto in A minor. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_LSO_hidemi-Minagawa-2.jpg Friends of the Symphony Young Artist Competition Finalist Hidemi Minagawa will perform Robert Schumann’s Piano Concerto in A minor. Submitted

By Merri Hanjora [email protected]

IF YOU GO WHAT: “Enigma Variations” concert by Lima Symphony Orchestra WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday WHERE: Veterans Memorial Civic Center, 7 Town Square, Lima ADMISSION: $25-30 adults, $10-15 students. Contact 419-222-5701 or www.limasymphony.com. • A pre-concert event begins at 6 p.m. at the City Club, 144 S. Main St., Lima. Tickets are $25. Call 419-222-5701.

Reach Merri Hanjora at 567-242-0511.

