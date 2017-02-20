Restaurant joins Activated Menu Challenge

Lima’s newest restaurant to open downtown, The Hollander on Main Street, has joined the Activate Approved Menu Challenge. We are very excited for another restaurant to partner with us.

This means healthy options are available on the menu and have been identified using a logo. There is also signage designating these healthy options within the restaurant. Healthy options are identified using strict guidelines based on calories, fat, sodium and cholesterol. The restaurant also has to allow for substitutions of fried foods for a healthy alternative, offer low-fat milk and water and have no critical violations per the Allen County Health Department.

As many readers are aware, the Active Menu Challenge is a way for local restaurants to partner with us and promote the healthier options that are likely already on their everyday menu. Using signage and community-wide promotion, customers can easily identify partner restaurants and see what menu options are marked as an “approved” option.

Since the Menu Challenge was started in 2015, 20 restaurants have joined in partnership to make healthy choices easier for the residents of Lima/Allen County. We are so pleased with the success of this program and for the number of restaurant owners who see the benefit from highlighting options for their customers.

Our newest partner, The Hollander, is located at 138 N. Main St., Lima, and offers multiple options that meet our guidelines for the challenge. These options include a Turkey Avocado Wrap, a Garden Sandwich and a Shrimp and Arugula Wrap. For a full list of approved menu options, visit The Hollander or check our website.

By visiting www.ActivateAllenCounty.com and going to the Menu Challenge section, you can view a list of all participating restaurants and also view a link to all approved menu options.

If you would like more information about the challenge, please feel free to call the Activate office at 419-221-5035. We invite you all to enjoy an Activate Approved meal at The Hollander soon.