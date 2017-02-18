How to help ‘hangry’ pets be happy

My Welsh Corgi Betsy Louise is a food whore. There. I’ve said it.

Those who know Betsy have seen her in action and will echo my sentiments. Her predecessor, Welsh Corgi Princess Bunny, shared Betsy’s obsession with food. Bunny actually went on not one, but two, suicide missions involving food while at work with us.

Bunny’s first “attempt” was finding and breaking in to a canine cranberry urinary supplement that contained potassium citrate to neutralize acidity of dog urine. Thank goodness for her dog sitter, Ashley Oxendine, who expediently discovered Bunny’s “mission” and put the ball in motion to rescue her from a life-threatening potassium overdose.

On her second suicide attempt, Bunny found an open bag of prescription dog food and proceeded to stick her entire head and shoulders in the large bag to feast on as much food as her corgi stomach could accommodate. Her “adventure” was revealed as she waddled up to me, smiling in her satiety glory, looking much like she swallowed an over-inflated basketball. Canine “bloat” is a true and life-threatening phenomenon that became yet another badge on Bunny’s food-seeking sash.

I was reminded of Bunny’s shenanigans recently when two staff members approached me to say Betsy Louise was attempting to eat her way into a donated bag of dog food left in a location convenient for all low-riding dogs to enjoy. The tattling was followed by the comment, “And she got a little nasty when she was busted.”

Betsy, like so many pets and people, gets “hangry” around food, especially as meal times approach or if they are delayed. This behavior is also observed in cats that conduct piercing stare-downs with their feeders or grab on to their owners’ legs as they stride toward the feeding station. For dogs like Betsy and Bunny, and hangry cats, consider the following tips:

1. Many pets obsessed with food benefit from frequent, small meals fed on a consistent schedule. Pets thrive on and are more content with daily routines that are well-established. Pick a feeding schedule three to four times a day that you can adhere to and stick with it.

2. Make meal times fun and challenging. Feed dogs that inhale their food from puzzle dishes, food balls, Kongs or muffin tins. Consider hiding your cat’s food throughout the house to tap into its instinct to hunt for prey, or use puzzle balls (Egg-cersizer) to make it work for its meals. The latter are especially effective for obesity-prone cats.

3. Avoid rewarding your pet’s “hangry behavior.” Initially, this is a tough task because it actually involves undoing your own behavior of giving in to your pet’s vocal and physical demands. Many pet owners have been conditioned to relent just to make the whining, barking, pawing and pacing cease. After all, it gets annoying! But, you are inadvertently reinforcing the undesirable. Instead, you must CONSISTENTLY IGNORE your pet’s obnoxious behavior and stick to the above suggestions. This may result in the hangry behaviors escalating at first as your pet becomes confused by your new behavior. Simply stay the course and your pet will learn that food will be available at consistent mealtimes, and not when he or she demonstrates offensive behaviors.

4. Seek your veterinarian’s advice about your pet’s nutrition. Your pet could be on an inadequate diet and feeding schedule. When your veterinarian inquires about which food and how often you feed your pet, she is assessing the pet’s body condition score and overall health as a reflection of the diet. Many pets are fed inadequate amounts once daily and that often creates hangry pets that are truly unsatisfied. Quality of food ingredients can vary tremendously as well. Two different food bags may share similar ingredients list, but the actual performance of each can be widely different.

5. Schedule your pet’s wellness exam with your veterinarian “twice a year for life.” Remember that your pet ages more quickly than you, especially in its senior period. Intestinal parasites and medical conditions such as Cushing’s Disease, diabetes and hyperthyroidism can make your pet hangry and uncomfortable! Don’t let your pet suffer needlessly with treatable conditions that when addressed will improve the quality of your pet’s life and yours.

As a human being who also experiences hangry periods, I empathize with hangry pets. It is not a good feeling to have your body and brain possessed by hunger. Ask your veterinarian to help you turn your pet’s hanger into happiness.

I’m feeling a little hangry right now. It’s 1:30 p.m.— approximately 30 minutes past my lunchtime. Hmm.

Welsh Corgi Savannah, owned by Deanna, Chris and Jenna Ladd, is in hot pursuit of crumbs remaining in her empty Eukanuba weight control food bag.

By Dr. Bonnie Jones Guest columnist

Dr. Bonnie Jones practices at Delphos Animal Hospital with her husband, John H. Jones, DVM. She was valedictorian and Outstanding Senior Clinician of The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine Class of 1985.

