Native American Powwow this weekend in Lima

LIMA — The eighth annual “Honor Our Heritage” Native American Powwow will be Saturday and Sunday at the UAW Hall.

Event organizer Deb Kutzil explained this event has been in Lima for more than 25 years.

“It’s the eighth annual, but the powwow has been in Lima for 25 years. When it switches hands, they basically kind of start over, so it’s been there for more than 25 years, but this is just the eighth annual one with this group of people taking over,” said Kutzil. “The lady that was running it stepped down and I took it over this year, so we’re going to keep it going like that.”

Expect to see Native American dancing, dress and food at this year’s powwow.

“Powwows are basically for gatherings, to get people involved and educate them about the powwows. When they started the one in Lima it was kind of a winter thing. Usually most powwows are held during the summer and outdoors. This way you have a break for the winter and people enjoy coming to the different powwows,” said Kutzil.

Being in winter, the powwow gets a large audience from the Lima area, and the drummers and dancers are equally delighted to get out.

“With it being winter, there’s a lot of them really wanting to get out and dance again as far as the dancers and the drums, and the community has always supported Lima Powwow greatly,” she said.

The public is invited to dance in the circle with the Native Americans.

“There will be dancing for everybody even the spectators. There’s certain times they will not be allowed to dance, but that will be announced. But for the most part they can come in and dance with us in the circle. I do have the candy dance for the kids,” said Kutzil. “We also always honor the veterans.”

IF YOU GO WHAT: “Honor Our Heritage” Native American Powwow WHEN: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Grand entry at 1 and 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday. WHERE: United Auto Workers Hall, 1440 Bellefontaine Ave., Lima ADMISSION: $5 adults, $3 children 5 to 12 and adults over age 62, children under 5 are free.

