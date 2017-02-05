Play ‘Big Game Bingo’ during tonight’s big game

By now, the snacks are coming together nicely, the beer is chilling and the stage is set. Time to unite America over some pad-crunching football. Super Bowl LI will see the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons battling it out in Houston beginning at 6:30 p.m. today on FOX.

It’s the No. 1 offense against the No. 1 defense, and the quarterbacks on both sides have been known to deliver. Both the Pats and the Dirty Birds bring plenty to the contest, and there is chatter it could actually be a close-scoring game. Which, let’s face it, is infinitely more fun to watch than the Pats blowing it out and becoming more hated than they already are. (Is that possible? … My heart says yes.)

But even if you’re just a Little Monster more interested in the halftime show than the sportsing that will bookend Lady Gaga, let’s have a good time.

Appearing on this page are bingo cards for your party guests. Have a chat before the game and agree on some rules: What makes a bingo, just straight lines or four corners, or even the entire card; If players will shout out items as they see them so everyone can mark them, or if it’s dog eat dog. You get the picture. And trust us, this can make even the slowest of games riveting.

Grab a pencil to mark your squares as you see/hear them, and let’s watch some football.

http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_Bingo.jpg