Religion briefs

Community meal to be served at Pandora UMC

PANDORA — Pandora United Methodist Church will host a free community meal from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Jan. 25. It will be served in the church fellowship hall, 108 E. Washington St. The meal this month is provided by The 7 O’clock Flock. The menu is grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, relishes, dessert and beverage.

Alzheimer’s to be discussed at Lifetree Café

VAN WERT — Lifetree Café will present the program “Losing a Loved One to Alzheimer’s: A Daughters Dilemma” at 7 p.m. Jan. 19. The program features a screening of the award-winning short film The Isle of Capri, a film documenting the challenges faced by a daughter who lost her mother to Alzheimer’s. The 60-minute program provides current information about Alzheimer’s as well as a place for caregivers serving loved ones with Alzheimer’s to connect. Admission is free. Lifetree Café is located at the Bachwell Center, 116 N. Washington St., Van Wert, with parking available behind the Courthouse on Court Street. Questions about Lifetree may be directed to First United Methodist Church at 419-238-0631 or [email protected]

Christian Fellowship Meal set for Columbus Grove

COLUMBUS GROVE — The Christian Fellowship Meal at St. John’s United Methodist Church will be held from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. This month’s meal will be ham and scalloped potatoes, green beans, salads and desserts. The church is located at 205 N. High St.

Cornerstone Harvest Church announces name change

LIMA—Cornerstone Harvest Church has now become Cornerstone Church Lima Campus, a move that will connect the congregation to greater resources, greater manpower, greater gifts and greater grace. As part of the change, Pastor David Roberts has announced that the church will soon offer a slate of Life Groups. The purpose of these small groups primarily is to provide the structure by which we can fulfill the congregants’ responsibility to one another and divine purpose, which is to win our world to the Lord Jesus. The church is located at 2000 North Cole St., Lima. Phone: 419-228-3007.

Bluffton colloquium to explore relationship between God, world

BLUFFTON — Dr. J. Alexander Sider, associate professor of religion and Harry and Jean Yoder Scholar in Bible and Religion, will present the colloquium, “If ‘God Obviously Makes No Difference to the Universe,’ then ‘What Is the Point of Being a Christian?’” on Jan. 27. The title of the presentation combines quotes from two Dominican theologians, Herbert McCabe and Timothy Radcliffe. The presentation is free and begins at 4 p.m. in Centennial Hall’s Stutzman Lecture Hall.

Interfaith Group to discuss responses to violence

LIMA — The Lima Interfaith Group will present a panel discussion titled “Responses to Violence in the Abrahamic Traditions” at 3 p.m. Jan. 28 at Trinity United Methodist Church. The panel will consist of representatives from different denominations of the Christian Faith, as well as a Rabbi and an Imam. Trinity UMC is located at 301 W. Market St.

By Dayton Fandray For The Lima News

Reach Dayton Fandray at [email protected]

