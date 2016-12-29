Ring in the New Year at masquerade ball

LIMA — Celebrate New Year’s Eve while giving to a worthy cause at the Knight In Shining Masquerade Ball Saturday night, hosted by the Fight Like A Redhead group at the City Club. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the event ends at 1 a.m.

“This is a fundraiser for the West Central Ohio Autism Community. We are going to have an art auction with art done by kids that are part of the autism community. Also, Fight Like a Redhead has a community relief,” said Matt Fish, founder of Fight Like a Redhead.

The night begins with a meal at 6:30 p.m.

“There is a catered meal from Ann Ross Catering featuring chicken and beef, vegetable and dessert,” said Fish.

Tickets including the meal are $75 each or $125 for couples.

People coming later in the evening, after 8:30 p.m., can enter for $20.

There will be a DJ for the night.

“CDR Productions, Universal Sound and King Karaoke are DJing the night,” said Fish.

With it being a masquerade ball, dressing up is the fun part.

“It’s going to be semi-formal attire,” said Fish.

People can choose to wear a mask if they wish for the masquerade ball.

“We will be having a countdown to midnight, and we are furnishing champagne for the midnight toast. We will also be streaming the Ohio State football game, as they play that night,” said Fish. “We will be holding a memorial with candle lighting for people that have lost loved ones this year, as well.”

Tickets are available by going to classy.org/A Knight In Shining or contact Matt through his website fightlikearedhead.com. Late entry tickets will be available at the door the night of the ball.

The Wingate is giving 25 percent off all room rentals if patrons have attended the Knight In Shining Masquerade Ball.

By Merri Hanjora [email protected]

IF YOU GO WHAT: Knight In Shining Masquerade Ball WHEN: 6:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday WHERE: City Club, 144 S. Main Street, Third Floor, Lima ADMISSION: $75/$125 couples includes meal; $20 after 8:30 p.m.

