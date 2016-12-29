Celebrate New Year’s Eve with Lima Symphony Orchestra pops concert

LIMA — The Lima Symphony Orchestra goes pops for New Year’s Eve at 7:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Civic Center.

“This is a pops concert. Basically we’re going to have a band fronting the orchestra, world class rock musicians, we’re going to have people on keyboards, guitar, electric bass and drums. We have incredible professional vocalists, Gavin Pope and Jean Meilleur who have had amazing careers in Broadway musicals and recording artists, also a trumpet player, Paul Stevenson, and back-up vocalist. They are going to be in front of the orchestra performing these great ’70s and ’80s songs, Blood Sweat and Tears, Earth Wind and Fire and Chicago,” said Sara Chongson, marketing/ticketing coordinator.

Attendees are encouraged to wear something comfortable, even jeans.

“It’s a casual evening. Come as dressed up as you want to be. The nature of this music is definitely more relaxed pop music kind of style,” said Chongson.

This is not your typical Lima Symphony Orchestra concert.

“It’s going to be something very different, very exciting and very fun. The perfect way to kick off your New Year’s Eve. It’s early enough in the evening if you still want to go out later and get cocktails or go out to dinner, you can still do that. The concert should be about 90 minutes. It begins at 7:30 and all seats for this concert are $30. Tickets at the door or call the Lima Symphony office 419-222-5701, we also have ticketing online at www.limasymphony.com. Also we do door sales that evening. The box office will open at 6:30 p.m. New Year’s Eve,” said Chongson. “It’s going to be a great night of rock and roll. Should be fun.”

IF YOU GO WHAT: Lima Symphony Orchestra’s Jeans ‘N Classics Concert WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Saturday WHERE: Veterans Memorial Civic Center, downtown Lima ADMISSION: $30. Call the Lima Symphony office 419-222-5701, visit online at www.limasymphony.com. Tickets available at the door one hour prior to concert.

