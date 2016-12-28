Religion briefs

Lifetree Café to hold program on individuality

VAN WERT — A filmed interview with Dan Meyer, a professional sword swallower who holds multiple Guinness World Records, will anchor a discussion of identifying and applying unique gifts and abilities at 7 p.m. Jan. 5 at Lifetree Café. The program, titled “Be Yourself … Everyone Else Is Taken,” will give participants an opportunity to discuss the unique gifts and abilities they possess and how they can use them for good. Admission to the 60-minute event is free. Lifetree Café is located at the Bachwell Center, 116 N. Washington St. Parking is available behind the courthouse with entry on Court Street. For information, contact First United Methodist Church at 419-238-0631 or [email protected]

Archdiocese celebrates world day of peace

CINCINNATI — The Archdiocese of Cincinnati will celebrate the Catholic Church’s 48th World Day of Peace with two special Masses Sunday. Archbishop Dennis M. Schnurr will preside at 11 a.m. at the Cathedral of St. Peter in Chains in downtown Cincinnati. Auxiliary Bishop Joseph R. Binzer will preside at St. Christopher Church in Vandalia, also at 11 a.m. Both Masses will be followed by a reception with light refreshments. Catholics around the globe have celebrated New Year’s Day as World Day of Peace since 1968, making this the 50th anniversary year for the occasion. Pope Francis has announced the theme this year as “Nonviolence: A Style of Politics for Peace.” In light of this theme, the Archdiocese will recognize at these liturgies ministries which exemplify nonviolent approaches to conflict at various levels of society. They will include peacemaking efforts for the family, interfaith relations, racial reconciliation in the city, civil discourse in our nation, nonviolent strategies for global disputes, and greater harmony with the natural environment.

Community meal scheduled for Elida

ELIDA—Immanuel Church has announced that it will hold a community meal at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 15. The church is located at 699 Sunnydale Ave.

Men of Providence schedule Fashion Show and ‘Sweetheart’s Ball’

LIMA — The Men of Providence Missionary Baptist Church will host an “All-Male” Valentine’s Day Fashion Show and “Sweetheart’s Ball” at 5 p.m. Feb. 11. The show and the ball will be held at Veterans Memorial Civic Center. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased from any of the Men of Providence or other men who are also in the show. The proceeds from this event will go toward the annual Men’s Day Program scheduled for March. Ticket purchases will include a coupon for $40 off rentals at Men’s Wearhouse of Lima, which is a sponsor of this year’s show. Fittings must be completed by Feb. 4 to avoid a rush fee. For more information or ticket purchases call 567-712-2608, ext. 100. The church is located at 125 S. McDonel St.

Bible-reading seminar to start at Shawnee UMC

LIMA — “The Bible in 90 Days” will be offered at 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday morning beginning Jan. 10 at Shawnee UMC’s Solid Rock Cafe, 2600 Zurmehly Road. Participants will read or listen to 12 pages per day and attend the one-hour sessions once a week. The goal is to read the entire book and learn more deeply what it means for you. NIV Bibles and study guides will be available, $15 and $8 respectively. You may use your own Bible if you prefer, and the study guide is not necessary. For details, contact leader Sue Iden at 567-204-7992.

Bishop to do double duty in two dioceses

TOLEDO — The Most Rev. Daniel E. Thomas has been named by Pope Francis as Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Cleveland. This will be in addition to his responsibilities as Bishop of the Diocese of Toledo. The Cleveland role was open because its former leader resigned because of health problems. An Apostolic Administrator maintains the operations of the diocese until another bishop can be found to fill the role. Thomas has been bishop in Toledo since 2014.

