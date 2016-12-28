Will the true believers please stand up

In my travels over the years and in particular recently, I have noticed something so valuable in the body of Christ. This truth will be a great crisis in the days to come.

The Lord has been dealing with me so much about the veils of the church. One thing the Lord has made quite clear to me, the greatest veil among believers is the flesh — the fact that believers are reacting in the flesh instead of responding in the Holy Spirit. I believe we can see the results of that in the lack of spiritual maturity in the body of Christ.

Just because you can preach, prophesy or sing in no way means you are a spiritual person who hears from the Lord.

But, we need to look at the spiritual decay — the moral decay of this nation and the church. We can no longer place the blame on the Democrats or the Republicans. We can no longer blame the president, our pastor, our husbands or wives. We all need to take a deep, long look in the mirror. Then, ask the Holy Spirit to reveal the changes we need to make in our lives. Then and only then can we become the people of God who will make a difference in our homes, cities, states and nation.

Far too many people say they love the Lord yet refuse to change. Far too many people say they believe the Lord — and are men and women of faith — yet have no evidence of their faith. Too many men and women are confessing their faith in God yet are in deep depression, taking medication to remain calm. Please, stop bringing a reproach upon our Lord Jesus Christ. It is impossible for one to have faith and be fearful at the same time. There is a big difference between a person who is sick, and standing believing for your healing, and a sick person who says he or she is believing and is depressed, oppressed and taking medication for peace.

There is too much self-pity, self-deception, self-indulgence, self-pleasure. All about self. Anyone who is not trusting God can expect to be fearful, nervous, depressed and oppressed. The Bible tells us that without faith, it is impossible to please God. In the months to come, I know one thing we all will need to have in operation in our lives is faith, trust and belief on our God.

I believe that maybe some of us have forgotten what happened to the children of Israel in the wilderness. They missed the Promised Land because of unbelief. The warrior’s dies in the wilderness because of unbelief. We can expect nothing from the Lord without belief. Have we forgotten that faith comes by hearing and hearing by the Word of God?

The second greatest reason the glory has been held back is the spirit of religion. Religious people are many in the body of Christ. We need to learn how to recognize them and know how to pray against that spirit. Discernment must be in operation for many reasons. The word of God tells us that in the last days many would be deceived. He said even the very elect could be deceived and lost in the days that we are in. That is quite scary.

In Acts 7, we have a pattern for being able to recognize the spirit of Religion. First they are stiff-necked, stubborn, not teachable and not trainable. These people know it all. It also says that they are uncircumcised. This means that they have not allowed the Holy Spirit access to their heart to cut away the sin, the jealousy, envy, unforgiveness, pride, anger and the list goes on. We should daily give the Holy Spirit access to our hearts. We must repent and turn for anything that is hindering us from walking in right standing with the Lord.

This is key: They do always resist the Holy Spirit. They like to persecute the prophets. They are betrayers and murderers. They kill with their mouths. They betray with their mouths. And last, they know the Word of God but they are not able to do the Word, to live the Word. The churches are full of this spirit; therefore, the glory of the Lord is not able to come in our hearts and services.

Church, we must do better. We owe the Lord more than what we have been giving Him. He deserves our best — and one thing I am sure of, we are not giving him our best.

By Sharon Jefferson

