Health Briefs

Health departments to offer free HIV testing

KENTON — Several regional health departments will offer free HIV testing in January.

HIV testing will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 9 at the Kenton-Hardin Health Department in Kenton, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Jan. 16 at the Logan County Health District in Bellefontaine, and 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 17 at the Seneca City Health District in Tiffin.

The Allen County Health Department also offers free HIV testing at its Lima location. Testing is offered from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and is by appointment only.

Road to Fitness results released

NEW BREMEN — Prizes were recently awarded to participants of Road to Fitness 2016.

There were 31 participants who accrued 130 points or more. These participants were given long sleeve dri-fit T-shirts for their efforts. Their names were also submitted in a separate raffle for a six-month YMCA membership. The memberships were won by Irene Bruns and Susan McCollum.

Other prize winners included:

• Rebecca Bailey and Karen Hoying, lipid profile

• Mary Ann Homan, Mary Ann Weiskettel and Sharon Winget, $25 Kroger gift card

• Ryan Roettger, iPod Shuffle

• Roger Rutschilling, heart monitor

• Emily Dicke, Fitbit

• Jane Egbert, Trek bike

The community is encouraged to participate in Road to Fitness 2017, which begins with the Lockkeeper’s Winter Canal Hike on Jan. 8.

Smoke-free rule mandated for public housing

LIMA — Earlier this month, the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro announced that public housing developments in the U.S. will now be required to provide a smoke-free environment for their residents.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, HUD’s national smoke-free policy will save public housing agencies millions of dollars every year in repairs and preventable fires, renovation for smoking-permitted units and smoking-related fire losses. It will also save millions in secondhand smoke-related health care costs, the CDC said.

Officials at Allen County Public Health are reminding individuals to always step outside to smoke.

“It’s getting colder out, but that doesn’t mean it’s OK to smoke inside,” a press release from the health department stated. “Everyone deserves to breathe smoke-free air, especially in their homes. Protect your family and neighbors and always step outside to smoke.”

By John Bush [email protected]

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima

