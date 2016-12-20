Santa through the years

LIMA — Santa’s arrival has been exciting children for generations.

The Lima News published the following story by Kim Klausing Nov. 27, 1981, detailing the Big Man’s arrival that year — and it seems not much has changed. And remember, kids, be sure you have your chat with Santa soon. Time is short!

*

While adults are often caught up in the frenzied shopping and socializing of the Christmas season, children usually have but one thing in mind — telling Santa Claus exactly what they would like to see under their tree Christmas morning.

Many children in Lima got their chance to talk with Santa today as the merry old elf arrived in downtown Lima via fire truck.

While most children considered themselves old pros in seeing Santa, there were still screams and cheers when he arrived.

And although Santa departed from his usual method of arrival by sleigh, many of the children came well-equipped with possible explanations as to why today’s entrance was on a fire truck.

Many agreed that the reindeer were waiting at the North Pole, saving their strength for the big ride on Christmas Eve. Still others thought Santa needed the assistance of the fire truck because the few reindeer with him weren’t real.

“Those reindeer today are fake; that’s why he’s on that fire truck,” according to Sherita Webster, 6-year-old daughter of Glair Roach, 112 N. Park Ave.

Others found the weather the main reason Santa needed assistance. According to Mrs. Timothy Murphy, 1864 Wendell Ave., her 5-year-old daughter Cara said Santa came in the fire truck because there was no snow.

But others were firm believers in the authenticity of the reindeer on the fire truck. Christine Cavinder, 6-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Max Cavinder, 152 E. Eureka St., had already decided that the reindeer accompanying Santa were none other than the legendary Rudolph and Dancer.

Although well-versed in Santa-etiquette about not crying when sitting on his lap, some of the younger children in the crowd were a bit leery of this strangely dressed person.

“He looks like a clown,” said 3-year-old Matthew Fisher, son of Marcella Fisher, 788 N. Main St. Also unsure of Santa was 2-year-old Mimi Murphy, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Timothy Murphy, 1864 Wendell Ave., who said she didn’t think Santa looked too friendly.

But these novice Santa-talkers were quickly edged out of the way as the more experienced children pushed to sit on Santa’s lap.

“I am going to sit on his lap and tell him I want Bo and Luke Duke dolls, and a General Lee car, and a Hungry, Hungry, Hippos game,” said Matt Sherrick, 3-year-old son of Carolyn Sherrick, 531 Brower Road.

Also requesting dolls based on characters in the “Dukes of Hazzard” television show as Greg Peters, 4-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Jim Peters, 2001 Burch Ave.

Along with that request, Greg had numerous other Christmas gift ideas, which he said took him “10 hours to write.”

Although his list may be long, Greg said he is sure Santa will deliver because the old elf had waved to him as he came downtown today — always a sure sign.

The only thing Greg said he had to do in return for the presents was “be good,” which Santa had instructed him to do in the past when they have talked.

For most of the children, there is no question in their mind that they have been good this year and are deserving of some Christmas gifts.

However, some of the children, such as Christine Cavinder were hoping Santa had been looking the other way a few times throughout the year.

To ensure that Santa understands the requests, many of the children said they were planning on writing to the North Pole immediately. “As soon as I get home today, I’m writing him,” said 10-year-old Chuck Edwards, son of Loretta Edwards, 142 Lafayette St.

Santa will be in various stores throughout the area until Christmas Eve taking orders and talking to all of the good boys and girls.

Kayli Lamb gives Santa a hug to conclude her visit at the Lima Mall in 1998. Lamb was 4 years old at the time. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Hugs-for-Santa1.jpg Kayli Lamb gives Santa a hug to conclude her visit at the Lima Mall in 1998. Lamb was 4 years old at the time. The Lima News Santa arrived in downtown Lima atop a fire truck in 1962. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_1962-Santa.jpg Santa arrived in downtown Lima atop a fire truck in 1962. Courtesy of Allen County Historical Society Santa visits with children at the American Mall in 2002. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_american-santa-2.jpg Santa visits with children at the American Mall in 2002. The Lima News Santa at the Lima Mall looks over a list given to him by a visitor in 2000. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_mall-Santa-1.jpg Santa at the Lima Mall looks over a list given to him by a visitor in 2000. The Lima News Santa waves to children from atop a fire engine during the Bluffton Blaze of Lights parade in 1998. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Bluffton8.jpg Santa waves to children from atop a fire engine during the Bluffton Blaze of Lights parade in 1998. The Lima News Santa talks with Zachary Griggs, of Lima, about the dancing puppet show at the American Mall in 2001. Griggs was 2 years old at the time. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_FamilyFunWeekend.jpg Santa talks with Zachary Griggs, of Lima, about the dancing puppet show at the American Mall in 2001. Griggs was 2 years old at the time. The Lima News Downtown Lima is decorated for Christmas in 1960. http://limaohio.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_Square-nite-1960.jpg Downtown Lima is decorated for Christmas in 1960. Courtesy of Allen County Historical Society

Staff reports