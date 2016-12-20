Tinsel Tourney: Ada, Delphos square off in final

Which downtown in our area has the best Christmas decorations? We need your help to winnow the field down to the sparkliest city of all.

There is only one more chance to vote, as we’re looking to determine who’s hap-hap-happiest about Christmas — Ada or Delphos. The big winner will be named Christmas Day.

So, Ada and Delphos fans, the time to get the word out is now. Tell a friend, tell a neighbor, write it in Christmas lights on your rooftops — it’s time to get out the vote and clinch it.

Click here to vote at LimaOhio.com/tinsel.