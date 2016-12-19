Health Briefs

Poll: Drug use, insurance top health concerns

COLUMBUS — The 2016 Ohio Health Issues Poll, sponsored by Interact for Health, asked Ohio adults how they feel about health in the state overall and about their personal health.

When asked about urgent health problem facing the state, the most frequent responses were drug use (21 percent) and problems with health insurance (18 percent). Concerns about health insurance included cost, coverage gaps when insured, accessibility to all groups and general concerns about the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

About 1 in 10 Ohio adults said cancer (11 percent) or obesity (7 percent) were the top health problem in the state. Other responses included heart disease, problems with health care, care for the elderly, mental health issues and diabetes. OHIP’s findings are similar to national surveys, according to a press release from Interact for Health.

Lynch syndrome linked to colorectal cancer

COLUMBUS — Researchers at the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center tested more than 3,000 newly-diagnosed colorectal cancer patients and their at-risk family members for a genetic condition known as Lynch syndrome.

Lynch syndrome is passed down genetically through families and dramatically increases a person’s risk for colorectal cancer, according to researchers. It has also been linked to endometrial cancer.

Analysis of the first 450 patients enrolled in the study revealed that 16 percent of colorectal cancer patients diagnosed under age 50 have at least one inherited genetic mutation that increases his or her risk of cancer. Researchers said they expected a high rate of Lynch syndrome among early-onset colon cancer patients.

The problem, according to researchers, is up to 95 percent of people who have Lynch syndrome don’t know they have it.

That is why Heather Hampel, principal investigator and licensed genetic counselor at the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center, is trying to catch cancer early to improve outcomes. She and her team are working to identify an individual’s risk so they can closely monitor and treat them at the first sign of trouble.

ODA: Extra attention warranted for older adults

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Aging urges older Ohioans to plan ahead for winter weather events, and asks all Ohioans to check in on older loved ones, neighbors and friends during severe weather.

All Ohioans should have a winter preparedness plan that enables them to remain in place for three days if they become unable to leave their homes due to weather conditions, the ODA recommends.

Older adults may have a few additional considerations that include:

• A backup supply of daily medicines and the means to store them properly

• Ready access to medical equipment and assistive devices such as canes, walkers, wheelchairs, lifts and oxygen tanks, as well as spare batteries and non-powered options

• A safe place to go if it becomes unsafe to stay in your home, and a plan for getting there

• Instructions for rescue personnel to help you relocate safely and quickly in an emergency

By John Bush [email protected]

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima

Reach John Bush at 567-242-0456 or on Twitter @bush_lima