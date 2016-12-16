Harlem Globetrotters coming to Ottawa-Glandorf

OTTAWA — The original Harlem Globetrotters are coming to Ottawa-Glandorf High School at 7 p.m. Jan. 25. Doors open at 6 p.m.

The Harlem Globetrotters combine athleticism, theater and comedy for a family favorite show. It is said that about 20 to 30 percent of a game is “real.” The team’s signature song is “Sweet Georgia Brown.”

Tickets are now on sale. Visit ticketweb.com for tickets. General admission is $26 or four tickets for $78.

Lima Symphony Orchestra playing New Year’s Eve

LIMA — Have you made your New Year’s Eve plans? The Lima Symphony Orchestra will present its New Year’s Eve concert, “Jeans ‘n Classics” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 31 at Veterans Memorial Civic Center.

Jeans ‘n Classics features the music of Blood Sweat and Tears, Earth Wind and Fire and Chicago. Two world-class pop vocalists will join the symphony, Jean Meilleur and Gavin Hope.

All tickets are $30, and can be purchased at the office, over the phone at 419-222-5701 or online at www.limasymphony.com.

University of Findlay Concert-Chorale looking for choristers

FINDLAY — The University of Findlay Concert-Chorale is recruiting choristers for its April 2 spring concert featuring Gabriel Faure’s pieces, including “Requiem.”

To join the group, an audition is required but no preparation is necessary. Those interested in auditioning should contact SeaHwa Jung, director of choral activities at [email protected] or call 419-434-4717. Auditions will be held Jan. 9 from 1 to 6 p.m. and Jan. 10 from 1 to 6 p.m.

Rehearsals will begin Jan. 9 and will be held every Monday and Wednesday from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Stage and screen actor Ben Vereen coming to Ada

ADA — Ben Vereen will be at The Freed Center for the Performing Arts at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 28.

On Broadway Vereen has appeared in “Wicked,” “Fosse,” “I’m Not Rappaport,” “Hair,” “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Pippin,” “Grind,” “Jelly’s Last Jam” and “A Christmas Carol.” He won a Tony Award for “Pippin,” as well as Drama Desk Award for “Best Actor in a Musical.”

For more than 40 years, Vereen has showcased his versatility and creativity performing one-man shows. Vereen and his band bring the show, “Steppin’ Out with Ben Vereen,” which is a unique blend of artistry that combines homage to Broadway and Frank Sinatra with a tribute to Sammy Davis Jr.

Tickets are $30 for adults; $20 for seniors and $15 for students/children and may be purchased online at [email protected] or call the box office at 419-772-1900.

By Merri Hanjora [email protected]

Reach Merri Hanjora at 567-242-0511

Reach Merri Hanjora at 567-242-0511